There are certain genres of music that are seemingly disposable, gone when the moment’s over. Then there’s the lasting substance of blues or jazz, with durability and longevity that spans the generations.
Bothell native Alison Banchero is a singer and storyteller. A former blues singer, coffeehouse songwriter, and composer, that’s making her own noise and creating a musical language somewhere in between.
The 2021 Central Washington University graduate’s senior project, a nine-song album written and recorded at Central, earned her the university’s Scholar of the Year award for creative expression. The lead single, “It Ain’t Love,” will be released on Aug. 27, followed by a four-song EP release show at the Factory Luxe in Seattle on Sept. 24.
Banchero’s been working hard this summer, coming off a gig where she opened for Star Anna and Mark Pickerel at the Old Skool’s during Jazz in the Valley weekend. She will be at Wheel Line Cider on Friday and eventually circle back around to Cornerstone Pie on Sept. 3.
Her songs are like a self-contained universe with its own cast of characters and conflicts, she said.
“I want it palpable for the average listener, because music is made to be enjoyed. It’s not meant to be overly lofty that only musicians can understand,” she said. “No one likes that.”
Her music is complex in nature and simple in delivery. The title cut “Crossroads,” includes an entire string quintet, a flute and clarinet, classical percussion and piano. It’s not that she has to dummy down as much as she wants to create something for everyone, herself included.
“There is so much on that track, ‘Crossroads.’ It’s very full and yet somehow we marry this new classical musical sound with popular music, with things for all people,” said Banchero, who’s musical influence includes a smart mix of Lake Street Dive soul with Sara Bareilles lyricism.
She co-wrote “Crossroads,” with fellow CWU graduate Michael Powers, who also served as a co-producer for the project, which was engineered by Aaron Rausch.
“Alison wrote and arranged all the music by herself with the exception of ‘Crossroads,’” Powers said. “The project is really exciting. I’m hoping it’s somewhat of a template or model for what other students at Central can do moving forward.
“Alison was pretty forward-thinking in the sense of ‘What do I want out of my career and how can I shape a senior project to fit that?’ I was involved in the music department for five years and I think it’s one of the most ambitious projects to come out of Central.”
With the changes that came about to the educational process because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Banchero changed horses in midstream, dropping her composition major. She received funding for the senior project and wrote all of the music fall semester.
The recording process began during the winter semester and the production was wrapped up this past spring.
The song “Leaves” is a product of the times and has a unique place in her heart in that it involves three bass instruments and a voice.
“How cool is it to have the sound of three beautiful, rich classical instruments, combined with a voice singing about this reflection of society. It was written at the beginning of COVID,” she said. “There is a lot of eerie, deep sounds that come through in this particular song, because of the instrumentation.
“We recorded it in the concert hall. We captured that sound by having 12 microphones throughout the entire hall to capture the sound from every different space. It just adds to this warm, encompassing sound.”
The creativity of “Leaves” is a little out there because of unique instrumentation, opening the door to the new classical vibe she was striving to achieve.
The four-track extended play release on Sept. 24 will include, “It Ain’t Love,” “By Myself,” “Depended on You,” and “Island.”
The entire nine-song EP is expected to be released on various steaming outlets later this winter.