With ambition in his eyes and plans for the future, Kittitas County’s new airport director has a strategy to keep Bowers Field functioning for generations to come.
Bowers Field Airport Manager Benjamin West started his job in February and has been busy getting to know the lay of the land while feeling out the intricate needs of the facility. He brings a variety of experience to the position, having served 10 years in the United States Air Force and attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University for airport management. He also worked in commercial real estate for five years, giving him a solid business background.
“That was a really enjoyable part of my life, learning to work with investors and real estate properties,” he said. “That has helped me a lot with my airport management career.”
After completing a graduate degree at Embry Riddle, West worked in North Dakota as an airport planner overseeing 48 airports, doing everything from performing safety inspections to helping the facilities apply for and receive both federal and state grant funding. He then made his way to Idaho, working as an airport manager for Pocatello Regional Airport. When the position in Ellensburg came up, West said he felt like it was time to focus his skills on a smaller, more rural facility.
“I felt like this airport had room for growth,” he said. “They’ve never had an airport manager or director before, so I told them if the right person came in and brought some experience and things to the airport, there were probably some ways to grow the airport pretty quickly in the next five years.”
When he came to interview in Ellensburg, West said the recreational opportunities and proximity to a large city were all major draws. He said the community is the perfect size for his family, having two teenagers who are preparing to go to college.
“Having a local college was a huge selling point,” he said.
The other major selling point for West was how excited he was at the potential Bowers Field holds for the future.
“They knew they had something, but they didn’t know how to get it to where they want it,” he said. “The fact that they felt like I was the person to do that was a big deal for me.”
Once he got situated, West said his first objective at Bowers was to take over duties from Kittitas County Public Works and continue its efforts at cleaning up the property. His crews have worked to keep the airport properly mowed and manage wildlife issues, as well as repairing a visual aid on the property.
West is also getting the wheels turning on economic development at the airport, working to develop 20 lots for hangars on the property.
“We’ve already preleased 11 of those lots,” he said. “With that, there’s a potential that those 11 lots could bring in around 16 new hangars at this airport, which there is a big need for.”
Most of the lots that have been preleased for corporate use, a focus West said is important for him. He sees great potential to develop Bowers Field into a business travel hub for the region.
“There’s a capacity of aviation in general in the Seattle market,” he said. “All the airports in the western part of the state are going through this process of how to alleviate their capacity because they can’t meet their needs. They’re looking at possibilities like adding airports and things like that. The answer to that solution is that Bowers Field is the closest airport with ground to grow to meet that need. That’s opened up the door for us to go out and solicit the type of businesses and general aviation community that needs to move out of the Seattle market and into a different market.”
West said the county is working to develop a strategic business plan for Bowers Field, a process he said will take approximately 12 months. The plan will include a market plan and rate study for the property, which will help prepare for federal and state grant funding applications.
“With this plan, we’ll be able to go out and solicit more of those monies,” he said. “We’ll hopefully keep the ball rolling and get a lot of the infrastructure needs met that we need to get the business traffic that we’re trying to attract.”
West said the airport recently received a modest grant of $69,000 through the federal CARES act that they used to reseal cracks in the pavement at the property. He said the airport also receives Federal Aviation Administration entitlement grants $150,000 per year, which is used for high priority projects approved by the FAA. With one of the runways currently out of service at the airport, he said they will be working to solicit grant funding to resolve that issue.
“We can’t use federal money, so we’re trying to find alternative means to meet the needs financially to get our crosswind runway back open,” he said. “We have a design and we just need the construction costs of $1.4 million to get that runway back up and running.”
With Central Washington University’s aviation program in a phase of transition, West said he is committed to working with university administration to ensure that Bowers Field continues to meet its developing needs.
“We’re working to make sure we provide all of the facilities they need at our airport,” he said. “They are the largest operator at the airport. We want to continually see their aircraft flying around Ellensburg, so we’re doing all we can to work with them.”
Along with working to cultivate business development and maintain university operations at the airport, West said the community relies on the facility for urgent medical care access, as well as a resource for air-based firefighting operations during fire season.
“It’s vitally important for those organizations to have an airport like Bowers Field,” he said. “We need to maintain our airport for that one aspect. It’s vitally important for our local community to have access to that resource.”