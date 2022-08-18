It didn’t take him long to earn his keep at the Ellensburg Music Festival, jumping out as the hidden gem of the two-day event.
Hill Country Blues man Brett Benton will be slippin’ and slidin’ at the Cornerstone Pie bandstand Sunday evening.
The Alabama-born, Southern-raised guitar player captured the music fest audience with a nice little twist on age-old Southern sound that originated in North Mississippi.
In some ways, he lays it out there like North Mississippi Allstars’ Luther Dickinson’s acoustic-guitar, country blues, aesthetic in a rock setting with a little Mississippi Fred McDowell twist thrown in for good measure.
“Man, I love Luther and the way he plays,” Benton said. “With Hill Country Blues, I’m playing the rhythm with my thumb and at the same time playing lead with my index singer, and of course, runnin’ the slide.”
He generates a whole lot noise and a big sound as a duo with a drummer that is anything but an acoustic duo. Benton grew up with Southern influences like Cedric Burnside, Reverend Payton, Jimbo Mathis and a slew of other Southern gents.
He’s been kickin’ around the Pacific Northwest spreading the sounds of the Hill Country Blues and making a joyful noise north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
“You can find Hill Country Blues all over, but it originated in Northern Mississippi,” he said. “In bringing this style out here, we’ve modernized it a little to make it more relatable to folks that have never heard it before.”
He has performed live on KEXP, on the Nectar Virtual Concert Series, the Waterfront Blues Festival and Ellensburg Music Festival to name a few.
Now he’s bringing that Southern sound with an added twist to the Cornerstone Pie for a Sunday performance.
Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com
