It didn’t take him long to earn his keep at the Ellensburg Music Festival, jumping out as the hidden gem of the two-day event.

Hill Country Blues man Brett Benton will be slippin’ and slidin’ at the Cornerstone Pie bandstand Sunday evening.

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com