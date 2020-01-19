If downtown Ellensburg seemed a little more active Saturday, it was because people from across the state had come to participate in the 16th annual Winterhop Brewfest. The festival had 36 breweries, 15 musical performers and 15 venues.
Participants in the festival started at the Rotary Pavilion, where they obtained maps to each venue as well as a tasting glass and five beer tickets. A beer ticket was exchanged for each brewery tasting, and participants could buy more tickets for more beer.
According to Ellensburg Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Emily Masseth, all 1,700 tickets for the festival had been sold out before the day of the event.
Brewfest provides a way for local business to advertise to potential customers and it brings people back to Ellensburg.
New business such as Clean Cut The Men’s Club on Pine Street used the festival as a way to show people their store and what they had to offer the community. Three Winds Artisan Collective used the festival to celebrate its re-opening day.
Festival participants Jeff Montgomery, Shawn Patterson and Megan O’Meara came to the festival together from Olympia. Montgomery said that he went to school here in 2010, and that he returns every year for Brewfest, only missing one year in the past 10.
Patterson said that Brewfest is a great way to meet up with old friends, and that it does wonders for small business owners. The three could be identified via a string of pretzels hanging around their necks. Montgomery said that they got the idea from watching another “team” and that now they custom make the necklaces before the festival so that they can clear their “palette” before tasting the next brew.
One of the local business that served as a venue for the festival was Dark Moon on Pearl Street. A craft brewery itself, co-owner Matt Armstrong said that they served as a venue for the festival because it was good publicity for Dark Moon. This was the first time Dark Moon served as a venue, however Armstrong used to volunteer for Brewfest before he Dark Moon opened, and said that it is always nice to see the festival go well.