Lovers of all things brewed had their hands full in Roslyn Saturday as samples flowed from the kegs of breweries throughout the region.

The annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival was back in effect after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Approximately 300 people attended the event at the Roslyn Yard, which included food options and live music to serenade the copious sampling.

“We were very pleased with how the event went,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events Matthew Anderson said of the festival. “We were happy with the turnout and the crowd. I think everything worked out well, although the weather could have been a hair nicer overall.”

After the wave of event cancellations amidst the peak of the pandemic and its related restrictions, Anderson said it felt good to be able to hold physical events again like the festival.

“I think people in the county are ready for things like this to happen again,” he said. “The sizing was perfect, and we’re looking forward to holding some more functions like this throughout next year.”

Being fresh on the job, the festival was Anderson’s first event in his new position with the chamber.

“It was nice to be able to be part of the event,” he said. “I got to pour some beers and talk to the brewery people and some of the guests that were attending. It’s great to see these things coming together.”

As he gets settled in, he said he is looking forward to promoting similar events like this, as well as other business-related retreats to the county.

“Having kids, I really want to see sports and sporting tournaments coming back to the county as well,” he said. “We’ve got some great facilities for that around the county. We’ve also got the Winterhop Ale Fest coming up in January. We’re going to dig our heels into that and make sure it goes off as well as this one did.”

