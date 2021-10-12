top story Brews are back: Annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival sees strong turnout By KARL HOLAPPA staff writer KarlHolappa Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 7 Approximately 300 patrons attended the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Local breweries such as South Cle Elum-based Taneum Brewing were on hand for the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Musical entertainment at the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Volunteers and members of the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce pose at the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Brewers from throughout the region attended the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Brewers from throughout the region attended the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Approximately 300 patrons attended the annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival Saturday. Karl Holappa/ Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lovers of all things brewed had their hands full in Roslyn Saturday as samples flowed from the kegs of breweries throughout the region.The annual Roslyn Mountain Ale Festival was back in effect after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Approximately 300 people attended the event at the Roslyn Yard, which included food options and live music to serenade the copious sampling.“We were very pleased with how the event went,” Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism and Events Matthew Anderson said of the festival. “We were happy with the turnout and the crowd. I think everything worked out well, although the weather could have been a hair nicer overall.” After the wave of event cancellations amidst the peak of the pandemic and its related restrictions, Anderson said it felt good to be able to hold physical events again like the festival.“I think people in the county are ready for things like this to happen again,” he said. “The sizing was perfect, and we’re looking forward to holding some more functions like this throughout next year.” Being fresh on the job, the festival was Anderson’s first event in his new position with the chamber.“It was nice to be able to be part of the event,” he said. “I got to pour some beers and talk to the brewery people and some of the guests that were attending. It’s great to see these things coming together.”As he gets settled in, he said he is looking forward to promoting similar events like this, as well as other business-related retreats to the county.“Having kids, I really want to see sports and sporting tournaments coming back to the county as well,” he said. “We’ve got some great facilities for that around the county. We’ve also got the Winterhop Ale Fest coming up in January. We’re going to dig our heels into that and make sure it goes off as well as this one did.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KarlHolappa Reporting for the DR since March 2018. Lover of campfires, black labs and good vibes. Proud Humboldt State alum! Follow KarlHolappa Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter