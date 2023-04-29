The family-owned and operated Brick House Gardens and Nursery, gift shop, event venue, and vacation destination is hosting a grand opening on May 6 at its location in Manastash Canyon.
Brick House Gardens and Nursery is located at 7243 Manastash Road at the mouth of the Manastash Canyon with pastures, creeks, old-growth trees, wildlife, and spectacular views of the Kittitas Valley.
Mitch, Julie, and their daughter Emma Williams began working to create the business as a wedding and event destination with estate gardens, a gift and garden center event venue, and guest cabins 2021
It is a venue to host weddings, receptions and reunions with six guest cabins, as well as formal gardens to inspire guests and set in motion a variety of ideas for home improvements.
It also has a full line of nursery items, from potted plants to house plants to pottery planters and a nice assortment of nursery items for the backyard.
“We have a lot of Mother’s Day gift items in our retail shop. We have specialty plants out of Oregon and some beautiful hanging baskets,” Julie Williams said. “Our team has a wonderful garden manager and designer, Jacky Fausset, who is dedicated to bringing beauty and unique elements to gardens in our area.”
The nursery specializes in baskets, unique conifers, deciduous and evergreen trees, grasses, perennials, and larger annuals, Williams said.
“Our staff are trained to help you find exactly what you’re looking for and to answer any questions you may have about our products,” Williams said.
Business hours are 10 a.m.6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. More information can be found at www.thebrickhousenursery.com.