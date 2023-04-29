Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The family-owned and operated Brick House Gardens and Nursery, gift shop, event venue, and vacation destination is hosting a grand opening on May 6 at its location in Manastash Canyon.

Brick House Gardens and Nursery is located at 7243 Manastash Road at the mouth of the Manastash Canyon with pastures, creeks, old-growth trees, wildlife, and spectacular views of the Kittitas Valley.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com