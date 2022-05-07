...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
The world focus has become one of visual importance with various websites, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and all the other formats that have developed in the not-so-recent years.
But audio technology still has the power to create intimacy and spark the imagination like no other medium.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum and Humanities Washington are joining together to present an engaging, in-person conversation with Ross Reynolds, a member of the 2021-2023 Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau program, called “How Audio Technology Changed the World.”
Reynolds is a veteran broadcaster who will explore the impact that audio transmission has had on society and storytelling, beginning with the first century of radio up to the modern age of audiobooks, internet streaming, podcasts, and smart speakers.
People will have an opportunity to share the stories of their formative audio experiences, and local radio broadcasters and podcasters will be invited to share their stories.
Reynolds is an interviewer, moderator, and convener. He served as KUOW’s executive producer for community engagement, before which he was a program host for 16 years.
His recognition includes the 2011 Public Radio News Directors First Place in the call-in category for Living in a White City. In 2015, he was named to the University of Washington Communication Alumni Hall of Fame.
The Washington Humanities Speakers Bureau Program presenters give free public presentations on history, politics, music, philosophy, spiritual traditions, and everything in between.
Their roster includes over 30 speakers made up of professors, artists, activists, historians, performers, journalists, and others chosen for their expertise, as well as their ability to inspire discussion with people of all ages and backgrounds.
The Speakers Bureau program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, the State of Washington via the Office of the Secretary of State, the Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Service at Washington State University, and generous contributions from other businesses, foundations, and individuals.