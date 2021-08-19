In 1941, a young California bronc rider named Fritz Truran swept the Ellensburg Rodeo, winning both the Saddle Bronc and All-Around championship buckles. Writing about Truran’s triumph nearly 50 years later, the late Ellensburg Rodeo historian John Ludtka noted that in 1941, “war clouds darkened America’s skies” and the 26 year-old Truran “was soon to volunteer for the U.S. Marines Corps as World War II loomed.” In 1945, Truran died in the battle of Iwo Jima, adding a heroic war record to his achievements as a world champion rodeo cowboy.
Frederic Gregg “Fritz” Truran (1916-45) was born and grew up in Seeley, California. Although he was not a ranch-raised cowboy, young Truran found work breaking and training horses across Southern California. To supplement his income, he competed in local rodeos as a saddle bronc rider and bulldogger and enjoyed immediate success.
In 1936, 20 year-old Truran joined the Cowboy Turtles, the precursor to today’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). He proudly held Turtles Card #49, though his name was misspelled “Truan” in the Turtles’ official records. Truran rode famously rank broncs like “Starlight” and “Hells Angel,” and he won the coveted Madison Square Garden Rodeo World Saddle Bronc Riding Championship in 1939. The following year he repeated his feat and added a World All-Around Championship title to his growing rodeo resume.
Rodeo historian Clifford Westermeier, a contemporary of Truran, wrote that the California cowboy was “one of the brightest stars of rodeo” and very popular behind the chutes. Truran “did everything in a most spectacular way” and had a reputation as a jovial drinking companion, prankster, card player, and singer of “Scottish melodies.”
Like his rodeo contemporaries Yakima Canutt, Ben Johnson, Slim Pickens, Mabel Strickland, and others, Fritz Truran found work in Hollywood. He doubled for Gene Autry in movie horse-riding scenes and was a stunt double for Bing Crosby in the 1936 movie “Rhythm on the Range”. He was friends with John Wayne, who later starred in the movie “Sands of Iwo Jima” (1949). The handsome Truran even boasted his own syndicated comic strip, Fritz Truan, Champion Cowboy.
As a top-tier rodeo cowboy, Truran naturally came to the Pacific Northwest to compete in Ellensburg, Pendleton, Lewiston, and Walla Walla. In 1941, Ellensburg crowds cheered him on as he won both the Saddle Broncs and the All-Around Championship. As John Ludtka wrote in “The Tradition Lives: A 75-year History of the Ellensburg Rodeo” (1997), Truran was an Ellensburg crowd favorite whose future looked bright. But World War II soon intervened. Like many cowboys of his generation, Truran volunteered to serve, joining the Marine Corps in 1942.
A Marine rifleman, Truran fought bravely in the Pacific Theater of World War II and survived the bloody Marine Corps invasions of Midway Island and Tarawa. He was wounded and attained the rank of sergeant. Truran always wore his Cowboy Turtles pin on his uniform; his fellow Marines enjoyed his rodeo stories and dubbed him the “Fighting Cowboy.” One Marine fondly remembered Truran as “a real, fine, fun-loving guy.”
Granted a leave after Midway and Tarawa, Fritz Truran won the 1944 Oahu Hawaiian Bronc Riding Championship and helped produce a Honolulu rodeo for the benefit of his injured comrades. He even returned stateside briefly to ride in the Cheyenne Frontier Days and a few other rodeos. Cliff Westermeier spoke with him in Boulder, Colorado, in the summer of 1944, and recalled, “We sat under the end-gate of a truck to escape the hot sun pouring down on the rodeo grounds. Fritz was quiet and reticent, and seemed greatly changed. From his conversation, one knew he has seen plenty of action and was anxious for the war to be over. … These few weeks of rodeo had given him a great deal of pleasure and happiness. Fritz is one of the boys who did not come back.”
Sergeant Fritz Truran redeployed in the Marine Corps’ brutal island-hopping campaign. National Cowboy Museum historian Trent Riley writes that Truran was assigned to the 4th Marine Division to fight on Iwo Jima, the barren Pacific island manned by Japanese soldiers who chose death over surrender. Landing on February 19 1945, Truran led his men through 10 days of fierce hand-to-hand combat. On Feb 28, Marines assaulted the heavily fortified Hill 382, also known as “Radar Hill”. Repulsed five times, they at last secured the Hill, but not before an enemy bullet struck Fritz Truran in the neck, killing him instantly.
Riley writes that when Truran’s men removed his body from the battlefield they “found in his pocket a magazine from the Rodeo Association of America featuring photos of world champions, including his own alongside contemporary greats.” The 29 year-old Marine left behind his wife Norma, a champion rodeo trick rider.
The rodeo arena at the Marine Air Station at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, is named in honor of Sergeant Fritz Truran. Truran, the “Fighting Cowboy,” is an inductee to the National Cowboy Hall of Fame, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Pendleton Roundup and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame and, now, the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Mike Allen is a Professor Emeritus of History at the University of Washington, Tacoma and a founding board member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Museum.