The Ellensburg Public Library has always been a special place for 2006 Ellensburg graduate Brooklin Shelley and her three children. It’s a place of learning, a place of wonder and a place to turn loose the creative juices.
Now she will have a chance to cultivate her artistic ambitions with an art project with the design and creation on glass. Her art will be installed on the bus shelter in front of the library on Third Avenue.
Since her three young children contributed to various aspects of the design and development of the piece, the bus stop project, the 11th shelter around town, is a family affair.
“I’m really excited to be able collaborate on this project in that specific spot because it’s special to me and my family,” she said. “I hope because we did this as a family that’s what the selection committee saw in the work.
“We’re still putting the finishing touches on it, but we’re really happy with it.”
Growing up in the Kittitas Valley, she always felt that the most beautiful art occurs all around her in the greens of the rolling hay fields; the waving grasses during notorious spring zephyrs; or the brilliant snow coating the surrounding hills in winter, creating a breathtaking contrast to the deep navy trees of the hillside and yellows of the sleeping pastures, Shelley said.
“I’ve been busy raising three kids, so I haven’t been as active with my art recently. But I’ve done a little drawing and some metal work. I weld, so I’ve done a few pieces,” she said. “I like the colors and being able to paint nature or something around me in a unique way.
“Having received my degree with an emphasis in literature, and a minor in art and design, I cannot imagine a more exciting place to design an installment than in front of our town’s library.”
The city received a Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) Complete Streets award last year.
The Arts Commission was tasked with supporting an art project with the design and creation of glass similar to the previous 10 shelters. Shelley was selected from the four finalists to follow the theme reflecting the year 2020 on the newest bus top project.
“There will be four pieces fabricated onto the glass,” she said. “The process is like stained glass and printed onto the glass. One of the challenges is the fabrication process, because I don’t know exactly how it works.
“But it’s a great project and we’re honored to be a part of creating something special for our community.”