Brouillet returns to play First Friday Art Walk at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine.
Bob Bruya’s musical journey casts a long shadow from Ellensburg to Miami and onward to New York City where he is craving out his place in the NYC music scene.
The last time he was in town he sat in with his father Chris Bruya and the Professors at the inaugural Hotel Windrow New Year’s Eve Gayla to ring in 2020.
He returns this week and the First Friday Art Walk and Pacific Northwest music fans will have an opportunity to see Brouillet perform in an intimate setting at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine on Aug. 5.
“I’m playing a show in Seattle on Aug. 4, then I’ll come over for Dark Moon. I’m also playing at the Roslyn Market on Aug. 7,” Brouillet said. “Skyler Locati is a local musician that is going to be playing, and I’ll be playing by myself.
“I’ve shifted to the guitar, which is my focus now. It’s how I do my songwriting and my main focus.”
The Dark Moon audience can expect to hear originals “Before You Go,” from his debut single expected to be released Aug. 22 and “Can You Feel the Rain?”
Look for the Carter Family classic “Can the Circle Be Unbroken” and “Space Cowboy” by Kacey Musgraves on a setlist featuring the singer/songwriter from New York City.
Brouillet is the original spelling of Bruya, and in French means to scramble or blur, or when speaking about rain, to drizzle or mist. It’s become his stage name for his music, which is a blend of eclectic influences and a realization of them into one project.
He began studying upright bass in youth orchestras at the age of 8 and later moved to Miami on a full scholarship to the Frost School of Music. Along with studying composition and improvisation at the university, was also influenced by the club and Caribbean music scenes present throughout southern Florida.
The vast elements are coming together as he develops his music living in New York — his debut project is dropping in the fall.
“I’m trying to finish some tracks from my album expected to be released in November,” he said. “It’s the kind of thing where I’m able to come to Ellensburg and focus on my own thing with a lot less distractions than in New York.
“I am constantly inspired by my hometown, the desert and be able to spend time with my family.”
His band consists of Franco Vittore and Tim Watson on guitars, Peter Manheim on drums, and Tyrone Allen on bass. He likes to fit all of the pieces of a group together to see where the creative juices flow.
But Friday’s performance at a local taproom down on Pearl Street gives him an opportunity to turn loose the creativity of Brouillet in front of the people that have been watching his journey from the beginning.
“I like the intimacy of it. I like the idea that it’s one person that controls all the sound and the one-on-one connection,” he said. “I like smaller venues. The audiences are limited, but when it’s a solo artist by themselves it can be emotional.”
It’s been a while since he’s played in the iconic downtown. His audience can expect 10-15 originals, along with the soon-to-be new release, “Before You Go.”
Brouillet will be coming in hot with gigs in both New York and Miami. On July 29, he played a show with a full band in Miami. He’s also been playing regular in New York.
“These past few days I just recorded two originals with a really good guitarists Tim Watson,” he said.