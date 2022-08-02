Support Local Journalism


Bob Bruya’s musical journey casts a long shadow from Ellensburg to Miami and onward to New York City where he is craving out his place in the NYC music scene.

The last time he was in town he sat in with his father Chris Bruya and the Professors at the inaugural Hotel Windrow New Year’s Eve Gayla to ring in 2020.

Rodney Harwood