The release party is Sunday night at Heaven Can Wait club in the East Village in New York City for those of you with a private jet on hold at SeaTac.
For the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait for the debut single to hit the music platforms on Friday. Bob Bruya performs under the name Brouillet and his debut single, “Before You Go” is the first release from a larger project expected out sometime in November.
“I’m most definitely excited about this,” Brouillet said in a telephone interview from New York City. “This is my first song and it’s the first of many. I have several songs written and working on others.
“I’ve put a lot of work into this song because it’s my first single. I love learning. I love the whole process and I’m just going to get better and better. I’m excited to see where this takes me.”
He introduced Ellensburg and the Pacific Northwest to “Before You Go” during a string of shows earlier this month at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine, the Roslyn Market and the Cafe Racer over in Seattle.
“This song is me following my path, and is the lead single off of my forthcoming album,” he said. “It’ a song about coming to terms with feeling love for people who you have been close within the past, but who are growing apart from, and accepting that.
“Just because you are heading down a different path from someone doesn’t mean you can't still love them, even if it is from afar.”
Brouillet began studying upright bass in youth orchestras at the age of eight and later moved to Miami on a full scholarship to the Frost School of Music.
Along with studying composition and improvisation at the university, was also influenced by the club and Caribbean music scenes throughout southern Florida.
This is his first stepping out project, transitioning from the rhythm section to guitar and all other aspects of music production, he said.
“I still play bass. I also play keys and drums. A lot of my songwriting is done on the guitar,” he explained. “I’ve gotten a lot better singing.
“With ‘Before You Go,’ I play all the instruments. I did an electronic drum programing. I love having the control to craft the song from beginning to the end. I still play bass on this track. I also play guitar and created my own drums. I have some country influence in there, so there’s a lot of different stuff.”
Brouillet has become his stage name for his music, which is a blend of eclectic influences and a realization of them into one project. He has a seven-song EP in the works and hopes to have it ready for release in November.
“I love New York. I was away for a month and I just got back last week,” he said. “I love the energy here. It’s always something to do with the hustle and bustle.
“Especially the music. I’m inspired by how many musicians live here, so it’s great.”
He did manage to get in a little work on the recent trip back to Ellensburg with the gig on the First Friday Art Walk. He was able to put the final polish on a few songs he intends to release later on a debut EP he’s thinking about calling, simply, “Brouillet.”
Expect the debut single “Before You Go” on the music platforms on Friday with more on the way this fall.