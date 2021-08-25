Jason Buck stood looking on as a work crew of young men began wrapping the teepee liner around the lodge pole skeleton, preparing one of many lodges that will go up in the Indian Village at the Ellensburg Rodeo arena.
In days past, the liner would have been 14 buffalo hides sewed together, but in these modern times the canvass cover is one piece.
“Step back and look at it,” he called out as they maneuvered a 30-foot pole connected to the liner as they tried to slide it around a 16 pole skeleton. “The pole is setting too high.”
The instruction was somewhere between passing down traditional ways and letting them figure it out for themselves. Kind of like the way he and his brother Rex Buck III learned from their father Wanapum elder Rex Buck Jr.
Their tradition and culture is a daily thing, he explained, and setting up the Indian Village with all its responsibilities was part of the learning process, passed down from one generation to another.
The village will include a number of First Nation representatives, including Yakama, Kittitas, Wanapum, Colville, Muckleshoot, maybe others. But on Monday afternoon, it was members of the Buck family coming together to get the village ready for the return of the Ellensburg Rodeo and the return of the Indian Village.
“We’re excited to be back. We’re ready to abide by any regulations required to be able to participate,” said Buck, who said they expect to have 60-70 dancers and 12 horseback riders.
“We’ll average around 40 lodges this year. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year because the kids are getting older, and they are taking on more responsibilities in their own camps. So, this is a chance to share with our children and teach them what we learned.”
The Wanapum — the River People — like other Native cultures, have their own language, their own religion, their own dance, have their own customs and ceremonies as the caretakers responsible for the land and the education of the next generation.
“It’s not a culture, but a way of life,” Wanapum elder Rex Buck Jr. once said. His ancestors include the legendary Wanapum religious leader Smohalla, and his grandfather and tribal leader Johnny Buck.
Rex Buck Jr. has undergone a series of medical challenges in the past year, but is expected to be at the village as much as he can this Labor Day weekend. He sat in a vehicle parked in the center of the encampment watching his clan put things together.
His son Rex III will dance men’s traditional in the arena and be a member of the horseback riders that participate daily in the opening ceremony of the rodeo. Jason has taken on more responsibility in preparing the village. Rex’s grandson, Tanu, was a member of the work crew, along with other family members.
“I grew up traditional. I remember when I was younger there were a lot more riders. We used to have 20-30 riders at one time and we want to get back to that, ” Jason said. “It’s very important that the Ellensburg Rodeo board includes the Indian Nations.
“The Kittitas used to camp right here on this land, so it’s important that the tribes are a part of this.”
Longtime Ellensburg Rodeo entertainer J.J. Harrison would agree. Part of the Ellensburg Rodeo tradition is the opening ceremony that includes the Native riders coming off the hill and the inner-tribal Circle Dance that includes Indians and non-Indians alike to start each rodeo performance.
“To have that kind of benevolence, to have that kind of image in your community is special. It is without a doubt one of my favorite rodeos that I will ever do,” Harrison said. “A lot of that is the quality of rodeo, but most of it is the people that I work with there.
“I’m impressed with the Native American culture that comes with it. It’s impressive when the Yakama come off the hill and when we do the Circle Dance to start. It is amazing. I really enjoy rodeos that do that.”
The village is expected to be active. It will have it own opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday with prayers and give-away ceremonies. They plan to have exhibition dancing after the rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.
“The general public is welcome to come in and ask questions and see what’s happening,” Jason said. “It’s pretty educational. They can just ask whoever they want to talk to and if they don’t know, they’ll be happy to point out someone who can help with the answer.
“We’ll have fry bread for sale and Indian tacos. There will be small item crafts for sale. Everyone’s welcome.”
Rex Buck Jr. is among the last generation born when Priest Rapids still ran wild. As a tribal elder, his task is great in that it is on him and others of his generation to educate the children of the Priest Rapids Wanapum Village to know the old ways, while adapting to a modern world.
Now it appears the younger generation is passing forward the traditions of the nation and the ways of the Indian Village at the Ellensburg Rodeo.