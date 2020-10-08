For years, the Down syndrome community has had to take care of its own, addressing limited understanding and making its way along with funding where it could find it.
But over the course of time the public got behind the educational efforts, both financially and inclusive community support to bring it to where it is today.
With that spirit in mind, the 24th annual Buddy Walk went off with a bang last weekend with 10 participants from the Down society and 40 people total, raising an estimated $900 for the Down Syndrome Community of Puget Sound (DSC). The DSC’s mission is to provide impactful programs and resources for individuals with Down syndrome and their families while evolving perceptions in the broader community.
“In the past, we have walked around the Space Needle. We’ve always went over (to the coast) to do the Buddy Walk, where there would be thousands of people,” said local organizer Amy Mohler.
“This year, because of COVID-19, we decided to keep it local to keep the numbers down. We got out and walked and contributed our fund raising to the Puget Sound.”
The Team Ellensburg Buddies followed the rules keeping with social distancing, while connecting virtually with friends across the USA for the 24th annual Buddy Walk. It was different during a pandemic year, but the mission never not wavered. They worked together for a unified purpose — to promote the acceptance, inclusion and respect of people with Down syndrome.
“This was about raising awareness about Downs and being a part of this community,” Mohler said. “It’s also about showing solidarity with the efforts at the national level. It was kind of cool that the Ellensburg Police Department was involved and served as crossing guards.”
Though the Buddy Walk is in a way connected to the Ellensburg City Council’s efforts to create a more inclusive society in the city.
On Monday, the city council approved a call for artists to paint a visual representation of a factions of Ellensburg on the city-owned Visitors Center on Fourth and Pearl. The idea behind the highly visual artwork in historic downtown Ellensburg is to represent all factions of the community, including the Special Needs community.
“(The Special Needs community) is being included more than in years past,” Mohler said, who is also active in Ellensburg Special Olympics. “Ellensburg has more services available. I think our people are accepted more than they used to be. Not everybody knows what Down syndrome is, but people are doing more to include them through the work community and recreational activities.”
Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused when abnormal cell division results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21.
This extra genetic material causes the developmental changes and physical features of Down syndrome. Down syndrome varies in severity among individuals, causing lifelong intellectual disability and developmental.
Things like unified athletics or city and county work programs, or just simply better understanding can make a community, Mohler said.