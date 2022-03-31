Robot builders from across the globe will be heading to the VEX Robotics World Championship in May in Dallas, along with three teams from Ellensburg. Two teams from Morgan Middle School (Cipher and C.G.S.) and one from Mount Stuart Elementary (Bolt’s Bunch).
Team Cipher is made up of three eighth-graders, Hunter McKean, Matthew Dick and Jack Cziske. C.G.S. (Circle Gets the Square) has eighth-grader Grayson Backlund, sixth-grader Josué Estrada and sixth-grader Quinton McKean. Both middle school teams are coached by Jessica McKean who is the mom of Quinton and Hunter McKean. Bolt’s Brunch is coached by Jason Eng, a teacher at Mount Stuart.
The middle school students all joined the robotics club for various reasons from needing something to do after school to having a genuine passion for robotics and coding. Whatever the original reason was to join, they have all stayed with it for at least three years.
“This is a fun thing to do because I get to hang out with Matthew and Hunter, when typically I would just go home and do my homework,” Cziske said. “Now I get to hang out with my friends and then go do my homework.”
While Bolt’s Bunch is able to work on its robot at school, the middle school teams are not as lucky. The McKeans have hosted the robot workshop in their own home, and the team comes over to work on Tuesdays, Thursdays or whenever they can get some free time.
“I don’t see my dining room floor for months,” Jessica McKean said.
Washington state is a hard place to get started as a robotics team. Schools from Seattle work on their projects as a class and are some of the best in the country. They have engineers as coaches and can practice at any time.
Competing against some of the best in state tournaments has been a positive for the Ellensburg teams. Simply put, to be the best you have to play the best.
“A lot of the West Side teams are extremely good because they practice a lot,” Hunter McKean said. “The amount of work we put in, it’s a lot of fun knowing we are still competitive and that we are doing as good as we are.”
VEX Robotics refer to the types of building blocks the robots are made out of, and interchangeable almost LEGO-like plastic that can be linked in a variety of ways to support the robot’s structure. The robot is controlled by a remote control, or by pre-programmed commands in certain events.
A robot match uses a six-foot by eight-foot table with two robots competing against each other at a time. The goal is to corral as many three-inch balls into a center goal by either pushing them in or by shooting them into a basket for extra points. Points are also scored if the robot can climb up a pull-up like bar at the end, with extra points based on how high the robot gets.
Getting past state is one thing, something all the teams did earlier this year, but getting through worlds is another challenge entirely. The teams in Seattle are challenging enough, but with world comes teams from countries that have robotics as classes, where teams can spend multiple hours a day practicing and perfecting their robots. For Ellensburg teams it can look like David vs. multiple Goliaths.
This has stopped the teams before. Cipher made it to the top 30 before, but never any closer to the finals which they refer to as “under the lights.” Teams compete on a large stage, with stadium lighting and cameras.
“I’m feeling pretty good (about worlds),” said Estrada.
“I feel like it’s gonna be nerve-racking,” Quinton McKean said.
This isn’t to say the Ellensburg teams don’t have a chance, David did beat Goliath after all, and the locals teams are passionate about their robots and have a set goal to make the finals.
“A lot of teams, you don’t know what it’s gonna look like until you get there. It’s going to be iffy,” Dick said.
The trip to Dallas is being self-funded by families. However, local business sponsors are helping to pay for the registration fee of $1,200 per team.