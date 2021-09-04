Bullfighters are the security detail of the arena By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 4, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Bullfighter Dusty Tuckness from Meeteetse, Wyoming, moves in distract a bull as JJ Harrison ducks into the barrel Saturday afternoon at the Ellensburg Rodeo. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Bullfighter Nate Jestes from Douglas, Wyoming is part of the longstanding bullfighters crew that works the Ellensburg Rodeo. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record JJ Harrison has been the Man in the Can at the Ellensburg Rodeo for 10 years. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. More than one bull rider has tipped his cap to the guys who work the arena floor while they try to spend the next eight seconds on the back of 2,000-pounds of fury, one of the most aggressive beasts in rodeo.

Call 'em angels of the arena, the security detail or whatever, but there's no clownin' around when the chute opens and the contest between man and bull commences.

Bullfighters are there to get the cowboy out of the arena safely and sometimes that means dancing in and out of the crosshairs of the beast while the bull riders gathers himself and lives to ride another day. The guys who work the Ellensburg Rodeo are some of the best in the business.Dusty Tuckness has earned Bullfighter of the Year 10 times and worked a dozen National Finals Rodeos.Cody Webster’s resume reads like a who’s who of bullfighters, including 2020 PRCA Bullfighter of the Year, eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Bullfighter, nine-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year nominee and 2009 World Champion Bullfighter.Nate Jestes from Douglas, Wyoming got his PRCA card in 2010 and had the opportunity to work and protect cowboys at some of the biggest rodeos in the industry, including Ellensburg.Like the cowboys they protect, the boots on the ground are athletic, skilled and take their task at hand with professional pride.“Over the years, the bulls have gotten so much better, so much quicker. These guys are going for so much money, the bullfighters have really become a real necessity,” said Webster, who works out of Waynem, Oklahoma. “I’m thankful because it gives us a chance to show our athleticism and how important our job really is.“We’re sitting here on a Saturday afternoon in Ellensburg and people are happy to be back together doing what we love. We got rodeo.“Webster stood outside the arena gate looking up at the massive crowd filling the stands as longtime entertainer JJ Harrison worked them into a frenzy. “I have my own JJ section,“ he told arena announcer Justin McKee on a day the Ellensburg Rodeo board named memory of longtime stock contactor Frank Beard and his wife Charlot. “I got one everywhere I go.“There’s a difference between the entertaining Harrison does from the barrel and what the bullfighters do protecting the cowboys, but it all factors in. There has been more than one bull send Harrison’s barrel for a spin on his way back the pen.Webster, Tuckness and Jestes work in tandem when the rider makes his dismount or more importantly when he’s spilled and vulnerable.“Ideally my job is to keep the bull riders safe and get the bulls in and out of the arena,” said Tuckness, who’s from Meeteetse, Wyoming. “There is a core set of fundamentals we use when we react to situations.“It’s not so much thinking or following a game plan as it is reacting. It doesn’t really matter if you work with guys a lot or quite a while like we have. There’s fundamentals you need to follow to be professional. It’s just a blessing to have Nate and Cody in the arena with me. I’m just a guy living the dream and it feels good to get back to here to Ellensburg again.”As they work and circle, keeping a watchful eye on the situation that the everyday rodeo fan doesn’t see from the stands, they work against some of the best rodeo stock in the world.“I would say there’s a lot of bulls that buck here on Monday will be going to the NFR,” Tuckness said. “You have (contractors) Mike Corey, Chad Berger, Calgary Stampede, so there’s quality stock come in here.“There’s a lot of top bulls here and the best bulls will be going to the NFR. Here at Ellensburg, they spread it out to make sure it’s a top-notch show every day.”Anybody that’s ever been down on the arena floor knows the ground is turned before every performance and sometimes it’s ankle-deep. So, running to stay out of harm’s way is a lot like running on the beach, it’s a bit of work.“We train and workout,” Webster said with a smile peeking out from his makeup. “Bullfighters are athletes. We can't afford not to be."

The guardians of the arena will be on the prowl throughout the weekend, keeping the bull riders safe and free to electrify rodeo fans one more time. 