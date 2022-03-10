The Central Washington University radio station, 88.1 The ‘Burg, won three awards at the national IBS (Intercollegiate Broadcast System) conference including best college radio station this past weekend. The ‘Burg also won best college radio station app and most creative show.
“The whole campus is buzzing about how excited we are that we won this award,” said 88.1 general manager Tommy Skaggs. “This is a huge award, we are ecstatic about it. It proves all the hard work that is happening here at the station and all the good work the students are doing to put out a good product and a good radio station.”
Danny DeBock, CWU senior and 88.1 assistant news director and head of sports, said the station won the award under the talented leadership of Skaggs who gave students the freedom to create their own content and find their niche. Freedom leads to creativity, creativity leads to passion and passion leads to quality.
One of the examples of the creativity given to the station was also one of the biggest changes to the music. Program Director Kody Phoxay, a senior, had been with the station all four years of his college life. During that time the station played only the top 40 hits. He wanted to change this, and went to Skaggs to pitch him the idea.
“Top 40 music only targets a certain demographic. With us being a college radio station, I feel we should target as much college students as possible,” Phoxay said. “So I flipped the entire station in terms of music and imaging. We now play top 40, we play hip hop, country, rap, rock and roll, EDM, alternative you name it.”
This is the second time the station has won the “Best College/University Radio Station (with more than 10,000 students). The first win was in 2015, and the station has been nominated ever since, but finally brought the victory back home. They also won “Best Phone App” which was said to be almost entirely due to the input of junior Dylan Elliott. Skaggs said Elliott was the person working behind the scenes to make sure everything worked on the webpage and app, keeping it clean and easy to use.
INNOVATIVE SHOW
The ‘Burg also won “Most Creative/Innovative Show” for “Electropolis”, hosted by students Matt Wiemals and Apollo White. The show has been a part of 88.1 for about a decade, and is broadcasted every Friday night. Wiemals described the show as being a live concert with multiple DJs who mix their own set. The show has been nominated for the most creative award before, but is taking home the first win since its creation.
“To be honest, I don’t really know what changed,” Wiemals said. “It was all the little things… I had a talk with Apollo, and I told him ‘I don’t know what we can do differently, other than make sure we our sounding our best and our music is current and new.’ We try to set ourselves apart in any way possible. With that came a lot of live mixing training, different matchups and mixing techniques. I think they (the judges) just liked the reel that we made this year.”
The students and staff at 88.1 said they went into the conference with the goal to bring home the gold. They were tired of being nominated and coming in second year after year, and worked hard to be the best they could be.
Skaggs said the continued hard work and exploration the students put into the final product of their show went above and beyond, and created one of the best stations CWU had seen in years.
“I’ve been working really hard to try and get this award for the station, so when I first heard about it (the results), I’m not gonna lie, I kind of expected us to win,” Phoxay said. “I went in with a lot of confidence.”
Phoxay said he was inspired to work hard and win because he enjoys the work, and the people who work with him. He described the environment of the station as one where everyone gets along, they all have a common passion when it comes to radio and it shows in the product they create.
“I don’t think I’ve worked in an environment that allows you to be creative, have fun, get to know your co-workers, work with your co-worker and when it is time to get serious we can be serious as well,” Phoxay said. “It was a collective group, I love all my co-workers and we are good friends. It’s fun, doing a a show in your free time. I really enjoy being on air, talking about whatever.”