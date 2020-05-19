In light of COVID-19, Brett Gitchel, a driver for the Central Transit system makes sure that his bus is completely disinfected.
In March, Gitchel was starting to feel symptoms similar to those caused by the coronavirus. He went to the hospital for a test, which eventually came back negative. He was diagnosed with bronchitis and three types of pneumonia. While he didn’t catch the coronavirus, he did experience the fear while waiting for his test results.
Gitchel said it was very easy for him to get time off as a bus driver. He believes his employer HopeSource — the company that manages the Central Transit buses — understands how dangerous the outbreak is and is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the drivers and passengers.
The City of Ellensburg contracts the Central Transit service out to HopeSource.
“They stood by me 100 percent. That’s something I will never forget,” Gitchel said. “They called and checked on me, and I kept them in the loop the whole time.”
After about a month, Gitchel was feeling well enough to return to work. He now takes extra care to keep his bus clean and said his bosses have given him permission to require passengers wear masks if they are coughing. Masks are provided to passengers by HopeSource, although Gitchel takes the extra step to purchase higher quality masks for his regular riders.
“HopeSource provides all sorts of stuff,” Gitchel said. “My regulars, I like them a lot so I offer them the good stuff, my stuff. I don’t care if it costs me money because I think they are worth it.”
Gitchel has been taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously since it first started. He said some passengers would make jokes about the virus, and about him wearing a mask. Some people would even pretend to cough.
“People come on my bus and they would joke about it (the outbreak), and I mean, it’s not funny,” Gitchel said. “A lot of my passengers would come on and would laugh and I’d say, ‘you should put a mask on’ and they would laugh and think it’s funny. It’s not funny.”
Gitchel likes his job, and wants to keep his job. Even though he is provided with supplies, he brings his own anyway. Anytime someone leaves the bus he will disinfect their seat and anything they may have touched. He also makes sure to disinfect the bike rack on the outside of the bus.
Betsy Dunbar, Transit Manager with the city of Ellensburg said the transit system is seeing around a 50 percent decrease in the number of riders since the outbreak started. While drivers are not required to wear protective gear, it is strongly encouraged.