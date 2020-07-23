Liz Jamieson, an entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in business, training and coaching, has joined the Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to provide no cost, confidential, one-on-one advising to small business owners in Cle Elum, Ellensburg and all of Kittitas County, according to news release.
“Liz brings experience, expertise and empathy to her role as a small business advisor and we are excited for her to begin meeting with small business owners in Kittitas County,” said Duane Fladland, State Director of the Washington SBDC. Fladland said he commended the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce for spearheading the effort to bring an SBDC center to the region.
“Getting an SBDC advisor in Kittitas County has been a goal for quite a while, but the value to local business owners and entrepreneurs is especially apparent right now,” said Amy McGuffin, CEO of the Kitittas County Chamber of Commerce.
“One-to-one counseling is going to be pivotal for all businesses, especially for strategic recovery efforts.”
Jamieson, a native of the Dallas area, says she is originally from a small rural community in Texas, and is eager to support the growth of small businesses in Kittitas County.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than empowering people to produce the results that they want in business and in life,” Jamieson said. “Every community needs good leaders right now, and entrepreneurs are those leaders who are solving urgent social problems, and doing social good.”
Jamieson is one of more than two dozen Washington SBDC business advisors working with small business owners and entrepreneurs in communities across the state to help them start, grow or buy/sell a business. Washington State University is the statewide host of the Washington SBDC and, along with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), provides administrative oversight of the program.
SBDC centers typically depend on about 50 percent funding from local and state funding partners, and the remaining funding is from SBA. Jamieson’s office is located at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce Business Development Center in Cle Elum at 214 N Pennsylvania Avenue, but she will also be meeting with clients at the main Kittitas County Chamber office at 609 N. Main St. in Ellensburg.
Because of the pandemic and restrictions on office openings, Jamieson is currently meeting with clients via Zoom or phone.
The Washington SBDC is a network of more than 30 full-time certified business advisors who work in communities across the state to provide one-on-one, confidential, no-cost advising to small business owners who need assistance with a diverse range of business challenges, including marketing, cash-flow management, business systems and loan applications.
Typical of many SBDC advisors, Jamieson has been a small business owner and entrepreneur, most recently as CEO of Breakthrough Performance, Inc., where she provided private business coaching and online marketing consulting. She also owned a website design and development firm for 6 years where she began coaching clients on branding, messaging and marketing.
With her web firm, she assisted more than 100 different businesses with their branding, copy, online presence and marketing collateral. Prior to joining the SBDC, Jamieson was a business coach and program director at the Washington Center for Women in Business, a statewide advising program in Olympia that is affiliated with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Jamieson has also been Manager of the Corporate Training and Continuing Education Departments at a Pierce County technical college, and has experience in human resources and talent acquisition. Over the past decade, Jamieson has coached more than 500 small business owners in all different industries and stages of their business life cycle, from evaluating their initial idea to launching, growth, scaling up and succession planning.
In addition, over 10,000 people have participated in her business, marketing, and personal development trainings over the last 30 years. Jamieson has an undergraduate degree in linguistics, with a minor in music (flute performance), and a master’s degree in educational leadership, with an emphasis in experiential education.