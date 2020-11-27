Despite looming challenges and restrictions, the community came together as it has for years to provide a festive holiday meal for their neighbors in need.
The annual Community Thanksgiving event was held Wednesday at the Kittitas Valley Events Center, feeding hundreds of portions of turkey, mashed potatoes and all the traditional trimmings. This year’s event was unconventional, being held in a drive-through format instead of the traditional congregate meal. Volunteer numbers were also limited due to coronavirus restrictions, but FISH Community Food Bank Director Peggy Morache said the event went relatively smoothly.
“I was pretty pleased,” she said. “We served 390 meals. We had precious few volunteers because we couldn’t have the number of volunteers that we actually planned on. Some of us were there from 10 a.m. and left at 6 p.m. People really worked hard to get these meals out and share with their neighbors, and that’s just always a nice thing at Thanksgiving, to be able to share abundance with other people.”
With last year’s event serving 315 meals, Morache said this year’s increase reflected the growing need in the community amidst the economic struggles being endured throughout the pandemic. Even with the increase in numbers, she said they still had enough food to serve Thanksgiving dinner at the cold weather shelter afterwards.
Although the event was successful, Morache said the multitude of logistical changes surround the dinner caused a fair amount of stress. With the reduced number of volunteers, the group had to get started earlier than normal to ensure the successful execution of the event. Last-minute adjustments had to be made to the assembly line where food packages were being put together to ensure they went out the door smoothly.
“It had its moments,” she said. “Most of the burden was on our chef Dan Roe who has been working since last Friday to put this meal together. He cooked 34 turkeys. We had our food truck out there, and he used the convection oven in the food truck, as well as the oven in Teanaway Hall to produce the meal. He suffered the biggest amount of stress. That was a huge project for him.”
Despite the stress involved with the event, Morache said spirits were bright amongst the volunteers, laughing and joking while Christmas music played in the background.
“I think when you have that much work to do in that short of time, it’s important to keep the atmosphere light and collegial,” she said. “That’s what we were able to do. We had a really good time together.”
Looking back on the success of the event, Morache said it could not have been possible if it wasn’t for not only the volunteers from FISH and Rotary, but also the patrons, businesses and especially the restaurants that helped contribute to help feed the community.
“They’ve had a hard year,” she said of local restaurants that participated. “I went into this fully expecting them to be gracious but say that they just couldn’t help this year. That was not the case. Every one of them who is still open stepped up and helped us with this meal. We have seen how this community comes together since March, knowing we have to pitch in and help take care of our neighbors. We’ve seen that over and over.”
Volunteer Katrina Douglas is one of the veterans of the event, having helped serve Thanksgiving dinner to the community for over a decade. Douglas is the coordinator of the Adult Activity Center and has seen the evolution of the event to its current structure. She estimates the event has been held for close to 30 years. Although this year was different from the dinners she has helped serve over the years, she said she felt it went very well given the circumstances.
“We adapted to our changing times right now,” she said. “I though it was great that we were able to still provide a Thanksgiving dinner for our community. I was really happy with it.”
Although she said working on a reduced volunteer crew was more stressful than previous years, Douglas said the ones that were able to participate made the best of the situation, as were those who arrived to receive the meals.
“I think this is a time to be grateful for what we have,” she said. “Our community is a great place, and we’re here to help each other. I really felt that people were grateful for the dinner.”
Over the years, Douglas said she has seen the importance of various organizations, individuals and businesses from the community coming together to ensure the event lives to see another decade of success, and she said it wouldn’t be possible without the group effort.
“People have always looked forward to the community Thanksgiving dinner, and it’s always been held the day before Thanksgiving,” she said. “It’s something where we come together and give thanks, and we rely on collaboration to make it happen. It takes our whole community to pull this event together.”