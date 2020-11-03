From Suncadia to Cle Elum, residents and businesses found creative ways to make Halloween both fun and spooky for children on Saturday.
The holiday was celebrated in multiple forms Saturday, including a parade through Cle Elum that included approximately 30 cars, a pumpkin carving and business decorating contest and drive-through trick or treat event as part of the annual Boo Elum event. Up the road in Roslyn, businesses participated in the annual Boo-tiful Roslyn trick or treat event.
Cle Elum Downtown Association Program Assistant Taryn Lundh said the drive-through event along First Street had a robust turnout, estimating they gave out approximately 600 bags of treats over the course of the evening.
“Everybody seemed to be really thankful that there was something safe to do,” she said. “It seems like they were going to our partners in Suncadia and Roslyn too. I know that Roslyn was out of candy quickly, so I think it turned out really well.”
Lundh said a key to the success of the holiday was the partnership between both Upper County businesses and event planning organizations including Suncadia and the Roslyn and Cle Elum Downtown Associations. Organizations like the Cle Elum Roundup and Rotary were also instrumental in the success.
“Honestly, with everybody pitching in it went over really smoothly,” she said. “I think everybody had a really great time.”
With the public health concerns due to COVID in the works, Lundh said the organizations certainly had its share of challenges with putting on event that was both safe and fun at the same time, but she said anything is possible with a little hard work and creativity.
“There’s a lot you have to think about and a lot of extra precautions,” she said. “We wanted to put on an event that still kept some of the Boo Elum spirit but obviously not create the crowd which we couldn’t have this year.”
With the parade, aptly called the Boo Cruise, Lundh said they lengthened the parade from two blocks to three miles so that people could socially distance properly and stay by their houses. Parade participants were asked to stay in their cars to observe social distancing and masking was required for participants and organizers. She said the pumpkin contest was also structured so that people had a wide timeframe to drop off entries and it was incorporated into the drive-through trick or treat event so that people could see the pumpkins from their cars.
“Everybody was more than happy to follow the rules, because they were excited to do something,” she said. “They were happy to get out of their houses and were happy that their kids could trick or treat in safe way. It’s really encouraging to know that as we go into the holidays that we can continue to do more events because people seem to be willing to follow the guidelines.”
With the success of the Halloween event, Lundh said it serves as inspiration for the planning of events going into the holiday season and said the Cle Elum Downtown Association has begun its weekly planning sessions to look at staging Christmas festivities. Although things will look different this year, she said the organization will work to find safe ways that people can come downtown to shop and celebrate the holidays.
“We’re obviously not going to be able to have our traditional Christmas in Cle Elum, but this is really having us expand what we want to offer,” she said. “Anything that we can do to have a little bit of normalcy in our lives is going to be wonderful. We’re really excited for what’s to come.”