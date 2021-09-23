top story Buskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown Ellensburg By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Sep 23, 2021 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buskers in the Burg been an Ellensburg tradition since 2011 and will march on to a new beat this year. Daily Record file Buskers in the Burg gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday with the Arts Parade that features a little Mardi Gras flavor with giant puppets, buskers and the Rodeo City Roller Girls. Daily Recorf file Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Two years ago, not even Seattle-force driving rain could dampen the spirit of people taking it to the streets in downtown in Ellensburg for the Buskers in the Burg.Then the COVID-19 pandemic X’ed out 2020, but the Buskers in the Burg is back and there couldn’t be a better way to cap a great summer of live music than with one last street celebration on Saturday.IT’S BACK “This is important and people are looking to continuing their activities. We’ve seen a good response,” said Ellensburg Downtown Association board member and organizer Jodi Hoctor.“Farmers Market is going on on Fourth and the buskers activities will be performing at various locations on corners on Fourth between Pearl and Ruby. We’ll also have entertainment on the main stage at the Rotary Pavilion.”Buskers in the Burg has been an Ellensburg tradition since 2011 and will march on to a new beat this year, coming on the heels of a very successful Bite of the Burg event earlier in the week.BUSKERS IN THE BURG“This will be a stripped down version for obvious reasons, but I think it’s very important to have this year,” said EDA board member and longtime volunteer Matt Stevens. “In the past we’ve had as many as 20 buskers perform. We’re very pleased to keep our name out there and it’s definitely something to draw on for next year.”Everything gets underway at 10 a.m. with the Arts Parade that features a little Mardi Gras flavor with giant puppets, buskers and the Rodeo City Roller Girls. The buskers take to the streets with anything from card readers to accordion players, to singer/song writers.FIRST TIMEFor Notable Exceptions acoustic duo Judy Coder and Jennifer Epps, Saturday will be their first Buskers in the Burg. They spent time on the road this summer doing what they called a “Coast-to-Coast Quarantine Tour.”This will give them a chance to go unplugged and reach a local audience still thriving for live music. “We’ve done the big stages and played the fairs and festivals and it’s a lot of fun. But there’s not the same kind of connection,” Coder said. “We do connect with the audience that’s sitting up close and listening.“Part of the experience for us is talking with the audience. We really want the conversation.”FOURTH AND PEARLWord on the street is that the Notable Exceptions will set up on Fourth and Pearl in front of State Farm outside the iconic Davidson Building.“I was just thinking today, this will be totally unplugged and that’s not for everybody. But it certainly doesn’t bother us,” Coder said. “We have become outdoor performers and sometimes there’s a bit of a distance between us and the live audience.“So, with Buskers in the Burg, we’ll be able to visit between songs, which is great. Jennifer is a heckler by trade and she really enjoys having a friendly conversation with the people we play for.”On the main stage at Rotary Pavilion, Louie Foxx, magician maestro, will present his acclaimed One-Man Side Show. Local favorite, Hillia Hula Hoop Extraordinaire has some jaw-dropping tricks in store.DOWNTOWN AFFAIR“One of the things is to continue to find ways to utilize that space (Unity Park) as it develops,” Hoctor said. “The performers will be out on the street corners busking like you classically see around various cities.“We have everything from vocalists, guitar players, we have card readers and hula hoopers. We have a wide range of performers and a perfect mix of folks."Organizers have laid out a little something for everyone. On the kids side, they will have inflatable bounce houses, chalk art, pumpkin painting, search-and-find prizes for littles, and children's crafts. Rodney Harwood Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 