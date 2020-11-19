The organizers of Plaid Friday are asking the community to purchase their holiday gifts from friends and neighbors this year. Especially now with the world dealing with one of the worst pandemics in history dealing one crushing blow after another.
This will be the first holiday season carrying the weight of the COVID-19, but local retailers and businesses hope to continue the festive holiday experience Ellensburg is known for, giving people a chance to see familiar faces and enjoy the experience in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.
Look for Plaid Friday Merchant signs throughout Ellensburg.
“Plaid Friday is in conjunction with Small Business on Saturday,” Ellensburg Downtown Association interim director Tripp Muldrow said. “Everyone’s encouraged to wear plaid. Businesses sign off to have some specials for holiday shoppers.
“There’s obviously not a mall in this community, so this year especially, we’re saying buy local and support your friends and neighbors. We’re certainly encouraging people to shop all over town.”
Plaid is the flavor of the day and people are encouraged to wear their favorite plaid stuff on a day designated to show off the legendary pattern founded from Scottish heritage. Plaid Friday that kicks off the holiday shopping spree.
Ellensburg merchants are working together to provide holiday shoppers a safe and spirited environment, while adhering to social distancing. Masks have become a regular sight in the new normal and will continue until further notice. Businesses are allowed 25 percent capacity under Gov. Jay Inslee’s state-wide regulations. But there are some good deals, despite the coronavirus.
With those state regulations in mind, many of the activities associated with the event have been canceled, including the Cookie Scavenger Hunt, Dancing in the State Farm Windows, Teddy Bear’s First Christmas, and Streets of Bethlehem.
“With the scavenger hunt, we just didn’t feel good about sending kids with little hands in and out of local shops. We need to play it safe,” Muldrow said.
Plaid Friday is a national event that puts the spotlight on local shopping options. Participating businesses offer deals and discounts to shoppers wearing plaid. This is a day-long promotion.
In these rapidly changing times, it is suggested to stay in touch with the Ellensburg Downtown Association Facebook page to know which businesses are open and others that might have closed to stay safe during the times of COVID-19.
Either way, the plaid must go on and Friday will kickoff the holiday season with all the festivity Ellensburg is known for.