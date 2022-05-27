Once a year, the fifth-grade students of the Ellensburg School District go on a camping trip with the rest of their class. Three days and two nights of learning about nature and outdoor skills with their friends and teachers.
“This is probably the best three days of teaching of the year,” said Valley View teacher Katherine Malcolm. “We love to talk with the kids about it throughout the year and get them motivated to come out and tell them just what a great time we will have and so when the kids come out here it is kind of the end of the year bonding and they just leave camp a whole different person.”
The fifth-grade camp has been a tradition of the school district since 1968 and has bounced around to different campsites over the years, mostly due to budget problems. This year the camp was held at Lazy F campsite, and teachers had to get a grant to pay for the trip.
The teacher and students are especially grateful to be able to go to the camp this year, as it has been affected by the pandemic in the past. The first year it was straight-up canceled, and last year students were not able to stay overnight.
“The kids knew last year how fortunate they were to be able to come out,” Malcolm said. “These kids this year just knew that this was great, and we kept reminding them that this didn’t happen a couple of years ago for kids.”
All three fifth-grades from Mount Stuart, Lincoln, and Valley View Elementary Schools took turns going to camp, week after week during May. Starting with Mount Stuart and ending this week with Valley View.
“It is kids’ one time where they can just come up and have a great time, away from school,” said Valley View teacher Lael Wright. “For a lot of kids, this is where they can learn best and be themselves.”
Wright has been coming to the fifth-grade camp for the past 30 years, and although she is retiring from teaching at the end of this year, she will not stop coming to the camp. She will continue to show up as a volunteer in future years, helping out where needed.
She has also been seen as one of the key organizers of the camp, a role that she said is being passed down to teacher Dan Shaw.
Shaw, also from Valley View, agreed with Wright when it comes to the freedom the camp provides students. He said many students who may struggle in the classroom excel during camp. The different learning environments and hands-on experiences are just a better way for some students to learn.
The camp provides a bunch of different activities for students to experience and learn from such as fly fishing, salmon dissection, stomp rockets, rock climbing, zip-lining, archery, and hiking just to name a few.
While some of these activities may be dangerous, safety is always a first, and Valley View nurse Jess Hamer was at the camp, staying in the teachers’ cabin. She said there are rarely any serious injuries, although a good amount of the cuts and scrapes one would expect from a camp.