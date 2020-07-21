Support Local Journalism


The League of Women Voters of Kittitas County and the Ellensburg Daily Record candidate forums are now online.

County residents may watch the videotapes on the Kittitas League website, Kittitasleague.org. Due to social distancing requirements, the forums are formatted differently this year.

Candidates for county commissioner, sheriff, PUD commissioner, and legislative and congressional representatives were invited to respond to three questions submitted by community members, and their responses were videotaped. Each videotape consists of all candidates for a given race responding to the same question. The videotapes for each race may be viewed separately, and each segment lasts approximately 10 minutes.

The moderator was Katherine Murphy.

The League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any candidate or political party.For more information, contact the League at info@kittitasleague.or

