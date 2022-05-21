Subscribe
Candidates for the fall 2002 election filed this past week with the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office.
As of noon Friday, the following candidates filed for local, 13th legislative district and U.S. 8th congressional district positions:
8th Congressional District representative
n Scott Stephenson, Republican
n Justin Greywolf, Libertarian
n Emet Ward, Democrat
n Keith Arnold, Democrat
n Matt Larkin, Republican
n Jesse Jensen, Republican
n Kim Schrier, Democrat
n Reagan Dunn, Republican
n Dave Chapman, Republican
n Ryan Dean Burkett, no party preference
n Patrick Dillon, Concordia
13th Legislative District representative Position 1
n Tom Dent, Republican
13th Legislative District representative Position 2
n Alex Ybarra, Republican
13th District state senator
n Judy Warnick, Republican
Kittitas County assessor
n Mike Hougardy, Republican
Kittitas County auditor
n Bryan Elliott, Republican
n Jerry Pettit, Democrat
Kittitas County clerk
n Karen Bowen, Republican
n Brian Cullinane, Republican
Kittitas County commissioner Position 3
n Brett Wachsmith, Republican
Kittitas County coroner
n Nick Henderson, Republican
n Deborah A. Robinson, Independent
Kittitas County prosecutor
n Greg Zempel, Republican
Kittitas County sheriff
n Clay Myers, Republican
Kittitas County treasurer
n Amy Cziske, Republican
Lower District Court judge (non-partisan)
n Paul Sander
Upper District Court judge (non-partisan)
n Eileen Murphy Young
n Craig Juris
Kittitas County Public Utility District commissioner 3 (non-partisan)
n Joe O’Leary
The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8. Candidates had until 5 p.m., Friday to file.
