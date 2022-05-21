Support Local Journalism


Candidates for the fall 2002 election filed this past week with the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office.

As of noon Friday, the following candidates filed for local, 13th legislative district and U.S. 8th congressional district positions:

8th Congressional District representative

n Scott Stephenson, Republican

n Justin Greywolf, Libertarian

n Emet Ward, Democrat

n Keith Arnold, Democrat

n Matt Larkin, Republican

n Jesse Jensen, Republican

n Kim Schrier, Democrat

n Reagan Dunn, Republican

n Dave Chapman, Republican

n Ryan Dean Burkett, no party preference

n Patrick Dillon, Concordia

13th Legislative District representative Position 1

n Tom Dent, Republican

13th Legislative District representative Position 2

n Alex Ybarra, Republican

13th District state senator

n Judy Warnick, Republican

Kittitas County assessor

n Mike Hougardy, Republican

Kittitas County auditor

n Bryan Elliott, Republican

n Jerry Pettit, Democrat

Kittitas County clerk

n Karen Bowen, Republican

n Brian Cullinane, Republican

Kittitas County commissioner Position 3

n Brett Wachsmith, Republican

Kittitas County coroner

n Nick Henderson, Republican

n Deborah A. Robinson, Independent

Kittitas County prosecutor

n Greg Zempel, Republican

Kittitas County sheriff

n Clay Myers, Republican

Kittitas County treasurer

n Amy Cziske, Republican

Lower District Court judge (non-partisan)

n Paul Sander

Upper District Court judge (non-partisan)

n Eileen Murphy Young

n Craig Juris

Kittitas County Public Utility District commissioner 3 (non-partisan)

n Joe O’Leary

The primary election is on Aug. 2 and the general election is Nov. 8. Candidates had until 5 p.m., Friday to file.

