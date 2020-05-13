The following candidates filed for Kittitas County offices on the fall ballot on Tuesday:
n Ron Mitchell, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1
n Jim Henderson, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1
n Tom Morris, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1
n Rick Catlin, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1
The following candidates have filed in 13th District races
n Tom Dent, State Representative Position 1
n John “the man” Malan, State Representative Position 1
n Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz, State Representative Position 1
n Alex Ybarra, State Representative Position 2
The following candidates have filed for 8th Congressional District seats:
n Keith Swank, U.S. Representative
n Kim Schrier, U.S. Representative
n James Mitchell, U.S. Representative