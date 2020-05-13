Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The following candidates filed for Kittitas County offices on the fall ballot on Tuesday:

n Ron Mitchell, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1

n Jim Henderson, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1

n Tom Morris, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1

n Rick Catlin, Kittitas Public Utility District Commissioner 1

The following candidates have filed in 13th District races

n Tom Dent, State Representative Position 1

n John “the man” Malan, State Representative Position 1

n Eduardo Castañeda-Diaz, State Representative Position 1

n Alex Ybarra, State Representative Position 2

The following candidates have filed for 8th Congressional District seats:

n Keith Swank, U.S. Representative

n Kim Schrier, U.S. Representative

n James Mitchell, U.S. Representative

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.