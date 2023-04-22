Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From the wrecks to the rides, the ranch hands to the world champions, the wild horse and chuck wagon races, to the Yakama riders coming off of Craig’s Hill to the pounding of the drum and the Native American dance steps in the arena, it’s all there — 100 years of Ellensburg Rodeo history detailed in all its ProRodeo Hall of Fame glory.

The book is entitled “Ellensburg Rodeo’s First 100 Years: The Tradition Lives 1923–2023,” by John Ludtka. The former Central Washington University journalism professor, Daily Record editor, publisher and author first published “The Traditions Lives: A 75 Year History of the Ellensburg Rodeo” in 1997. It sold 2,500 copies locally and across the country.


Tags

Rodney Harwood: award-winning journalist and columnist. Lover of golf and the written word. I can be reached at rharwood@kvnews.com