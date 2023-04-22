From the wrecks to the rides, the ranch hands to the world champions, the wild horse and chuck wagon races, to the Yakama riders coming off of Craig’s Hill to the pounding of the drum and the Native American dance steps in the arena, it’s all there — 100 years of Ellensburg Rodeo history detailed in all its ProRodeo Hall of Fame glory.
The book is entitled “Ellensburg Rodeo’s First 100 Years: The Tradition Lives 1923–2023,” by John Ludtka. The former Central Washington University journalism professor, Daily Record editor, publisher and author first published “The Traditions Lives: A 75 Year History of the Ellensburg Rodeo” in 1997. It sold 2,500 copies locally and across the country.
The new body of work that went on sale Wednesday at the rodeo office was updated with new chapters from ranging from 1997 to 2023 with new stories, new details and additional photographs by the Ellensburg Rodeo and Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame associates.
Even though local historian Michael Allen, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of History/University of Washington-Tacoma, researched and wrote the updated material, the volume was dedicated to Ludtka, who personally reported on the Ellensburg Rodeo for more than one-third of its then-75-year history, according to the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame Association.
It’s is a living, breathing, piece of Ellensburg Rodeo history, a voice representative of the community and its rodeo, said Jerry Doolin, past Ellensburg Rodeo president (2020-2021) and executive board member.
“It’s pretty epic,” Doolin said. “I actually have it in my hand. Just thumbing through it you can feel the power of all the hard work it took to put this together. I plan to sit down and relive all the memories.”
Ellensburg Rodeo general manager Megan Meeks was an Ellensburg Rodeo princess back in 2001 and was very active in the project research.
“It feels really good. It was a lot of hard work,” Meeks said. “It’s a very big deal. One hundred years later and the rodeo is still alive. There’s been so many changes over the years and we managed to get it all down. It’s all here.”
The project started back in 2018 when Doolin, then the rodeo board vice president, put a committee together, including board member Dan Morgan, Meeks, graphic designer Andrea Paris — who designed the 100-year anniversary poster — and Allen.
In 2021, the committee made an agreement with Consolidated Printing of Seattle to publish the the book, and dedicate it to the memory of Ludtka.
“I remember John working on the book. He got a hold of everybody he could possibly get a hold of, and worked his fanny off doing the research,” Jan Ludtka said in a telephone interview from Wenatchee. “He was on the board and attended all of the meetings and of course knew all the participants from covering the rodeo for all those years.
“John wasn’t too neat, so often times I’d have to go down to his desk and organize. I gave most of John’s files on the book to Mike Allen.
“The biggest thing I’d like people to understand is that John accepted no money for the book. Everything went back to the Ellensburg Rodeo Association.”
Ludtka, who passed in 2011, was inducted into the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2006 along with saddle bronc rider Marty Wood, bulldogger Rod Lyman, the Beard Rodeo Company, and the “Spirit of the Trail Pageant.”
Allen took the foundation already laid, building on the tradition as the sport evolved, the rodeo grounds transformed into a modern-day arena and a technology-enhanced product. His historian’s background helped him find the nuggets of information to shape the book into the finished product available today.
“After the Antlers Hotel (on the southwest corner of Sixth and Pearl Streets) burned in 1967, most of the Ellensburg Rodeo records were burnt,” Allen said. “No one had really kept a lot of records.
“John really saved the history of the Ellensburg Rodeo with his book. He had a really good journalistic background to put the history back together. I can’t imagine the hours and hours he put in. When you’re looking into Ellensburg history, this is like the holy grail.”
When the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame began to organize in 1997, long before it actually had a home on Pearl Street, Allen was thinking like a historian.
“I was thinking about the 100th anniversary even then,” he said with a smile. “Jerry Doolin knew he would be president soon enough, and that’s when the 100-year committee formed in 2018 to prep for the centennial.
“Mark Twain talks about if he knew how hard it was to make a book, he never would done it. I can’t imagine starting from scratch, but we had Ludtka’s work to fall back on.
The work didn’t end with the writing and research. Paris was the one that worked the magic, placing the photographs, choosing the fonts, writing the headlines and providing the graphic design.
“It’s an incredible history, but it’s the photos that really bring people in,” Paris said. “There are so many photos that were available through Washington Rural Heritage and Molly Morrow. It was a lot of fun. This is definitely something we’ve worked on for years.
“We started organizing before the pandemic and then the pandemic hit. But that proved to be a good thing, because it gave me a little time visualize. Then I just kind of went off and did what I do.”
It went from a vision, to planning meetings, discussions to writing to paginating, to more planning and shaping the rodeo history and its volunteer force that make it one of the Top 10 rodeos in the country.
“Barb Foster’s work organizing the Hall of Fame photograph collection proved invaluable. Much of the information and assistance also came from Patricia Hall, a founding member of Top Hands,” Allen said. “Past and present Ellensburg Rodeo board members, local volunteers and participants gave interviews and answered questions about their experiences from 1997-2023. It’s all cited in the text.
“... The book committee proofread the manuscript, as did Jon Guddat, Rick Cole, Joe Powell, and Allen Faltus,” Allen said. “Kandy Hruby and her colleagues at Consolidated Printing have done an excellent job printing the finished book. It truly is a labor of love. It’s a lot like the rodeo we put on every year.”