David Carrothers’ photographic journey started with a Kodak retina camera. Now he’s moved on to digital imagery, which is on exhibit through June at Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine.
David Carrothers’ photographic journey started with a Kodak retina camera and a light meter, in a black and white darkroom that gave way to color transparencies and eventually digital imagery.
“I like to tell the camera what I want, not the other way around,” the Central Washington University information technology specialist said.
Carrothers is an artist with a distinct vision that shapes his approach. Despite his technical skill, he stresses the product is about the image, not the equipment or software. The image is the essence, one that enables the viewer to “transcend time and space.”
That very experience is available to viewers of his stunning show, a collection of photographs from Mexico, emphasizing the colors and textures of a place far different from Central Washington.
Images ranging from arresting scenes of stucco buildings basking in sunlight and shadow to close-ups of verdant palm fronds unfolding across the frame, Carrothers photographs are the work of an artist at his creative peak.
His work will be on exhibit Dark Moon Craft Beer & Wine. His original images will be on display through the month of June.
Carrothers began his work as a high schooler using equipment lent to him by his father. Initially, he produced black and white and eventually color transparencies that he developed, printed and framed.
He continues to process his works manually, with a tripod and a hand-held light meter, and prints and frames each of them.