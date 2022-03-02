Who would have known that a simple block of wood could travel at over 200 miles per hour.
Hours of painstaking design and creative decoration were on display Saturday at the Ellensburg Foursquare Church for the annual Boy Scout Pinewood Derby. This year’s event was a first for the local scouts in that it brought together all three packs in the county to compete.
“There was once another pack in town, and we used to occasionally run with them,” Pack 489 Cubmaster Jim Kumm said of the event. “This is the first countywide race that I know of.”
Approximately 40 scouts participated in this year’s event. Along with Kumm’s pack, Cle Elum Pack 485 was in attendance, along with a group of newcomers to the county.
“We’re brand new,” Cubmaster Matthew Lundh said of Pack 903. “It’s been really great. The pinewood derby is kind of the thing that gets scouts into scouts. It’s a big selling point, because it’s something fun to look forward to all year. They’ve had a blast, and it’s been really fun leading up to getting here for race day.”
BUILD IT, RACE IT
The roots of pinewood derby run deep within the Cub Scouts, having been held annually since 1953, according to a feature in Scouting Magazine. Although Kumm said he isn’t sure exactly how long the competition has been held in Kittitas County, he said it has been going on since at least the mid-1970s when he joined the Cub Scouts.
Kumm said the process is completely organic when it comes to the race, with the only limitations on design being that the kids cannot make the car longer or wider than supplied block of wood, it can’t weigh more than 5 oz., and they cannot modify or grease the wheel kit that is supplied.
“Every year, kids get the ability to get a car kit,” he said. “Our pack always buys the kits for the kids. It’s usually their Christmas present.”
Each year, Kumm said the kids have a build day at Ellensburg High School where they have the opportunity to design their cars with the help of the high school’s woodshop.
“They allow us to use their tools,” he said. “They’ve got a laser engraver, so that’s pretty awesome. The kids love it.”
Kumm said the event attendance level varies based on the pack number for each given year. This year, 14 scouts in Pack 489 participated out of 20 registered scouts in the pack.
“We’ve got some packs that are smaller,” he said.
Lundh said one of the enjoyable aspects of the annual competition is that participation is not necessarily limited to the scouts in each pack.
“We had siblings and some parents do it too, which is cool,” he said.
Kumm said the inclusion of parents and siblings in the car design and competition process stems from the mission of the scouts to be family-based.
“We try to make this a family event and a family project,” he said.
THRILL OF THE WIN
As kids competed throughout the event Saturday, the heats eventually narrowed down the champions from each of the three packs. In the finals, the three leaders faced off against each other for a series of heats that would determine the 2021 all-county pinewood derby winner.
The winner this year was Pack 903’s Brodan Frazee, who raced his golden yellow wedge-shaped car festooned with Spider Man stickers. The car pulled off consistent leads amongst the others throughout the heats, pulling speeds of approximately 220 mph.
This was not only 6-year-old Frazee’s first time winning the event; it was his first time competing in the event as a Cub Scout. Frazee’s mother, Jessica, said the event was the event was enjoyable not just for Brodan but for the family as a whole. Brodan’s sister Avery participated in the sibling car competition.
“He absolutely loves Cub Scouts,” she said of Brodan’s participation. “We love the family aspect. Having them both participate was so cool.”
As for Brodan’s thoughts on the event, he said his favorite part could be summed up in a few simple words.
“I just kept on winning and winning,” he said.