top story Casey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him By RODNEY HARWOOD staff writer Rodney Harwood Nov 2, 2021 Casey White is the janitor at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. The Ellensburg 21-year-old has been on the job for a year. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Casey White is active in Boy Scouts, likes to go camping, fishing and hiking when he's not working at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record Ellensburg High School graduate Casey White likes the independence of working at the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce. He's a 12 through and through, supporting the Seahawks every weekend. Rodney Harwood/Daily Record He's got that sneaky, wicked sense of humor that'll catch you by surprise if you're not looking him in the eye to see the twinkle as he waits for your reaction.He likes to joke, works hard, enjoys family and everything the Pacific Northwest outdoors has to offer. But more importantly, 21-year-old, 2018 Ellensburg High School graduate Casey White knows how to make the best of what life throws at him.He wasn't expected to live more that three-four days after suffering a brain trauma during a horrific traffic accident on June 9, 2003. But White, who has a little of that military respect thing going with "yessir, no ma'am," didn't miss a beat. He met the challenges head on.The Elmview client is the janitor at the Kittitas Chamber of Commerce, taking on the cleaning responsibilities of all three floors. White also runs Casey’s Compost, which is a document disposal business.He’s got a lot going on in a world that doctors said he wasn’t expected to be a part of when he was 2-years-old.“I’ve been involved in Boy Scouts since I was 5. I think that’s what made me who I am today. Those aren’t just my friends, they’re my brothers … my brothers from a different mothers,” he said with that infectious smile.“Earning merit badges teaches young men a lot. Scouts has taught me how to be a part of a team, to look out for each other and to work together. My goal is to be an Eagle Scout.”October was National Disability Employment Awareness Month where Americans pay tribute to the accomplishments of the men and women with disabilities. This year’s theme was “Inclusion Drives Innovation.”Where Boy Scouts gives him a responsibility and teaches him about work ethic, his work at the Kittitas Chamber of Commerce is just good for his spirit. He’s a hard worker, knows everybody in the building, has learned how to do his work more efficiently. It gives him a sense of independence, as well as responsibility.“My job was my birthday present to myself when I turned 20,” he said, a bit reflective. “When I got my first paycheck, I took my family out to dinner at the Golden Dragon. “I said to my mom when she started to argue, I told her I have a job now and I want to do this for you. They weren’t expecting me to pay, but I felt proud to be able to do that for my family.”Family is important he said. Scouts gave him a taste of the woods and getting away, but spending time with his father, Randy, away from it all is something special.“We go fishing every other weekend. I like spending time with my dad,” White explained. “Catching fish makes me happy even though they’re kind of slimy.“But mostly, I just like getting away and spending time with my dad.”He likes camping and hiking, even likes spending the night in a snow cave with his Scout Troop during winter camping excursions.He’s a swimmer on the Ellensburg Special Olympics, likes swimming face up the best, but he can do all the strokes.“I like backstroke the best. It gives me a chance to relax,” he said with a smile. “But I can do freestyle and the other strokes too.”Rain or shine, he’s a 12 through and through and cheers on the Seahawks every week.“My room is filled with Hawks’ stuff,” he said as if the decor is a requirement to being a 12.His job gives him a sense of pride. His family is the center of his world. He takes the HopeSource bus around town for a sense of independence.And the Seahawks, well they’re 2-5 right now, but they’re going to get better, he said. 