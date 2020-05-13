Eduardo Castañeda-Díaz, 27, (D-Quincy) filed for office with the Washington Secretary of State for Legislative District 13, Position 1, in the Washington House of Representatives, according to a news release from Castañeda-Díaz’ campaign.
Castañeda-Díaz is challenging Representative Tom Dent (R-Moses Lake), who is seeking a fourth term as the 13th District’s representative. Born in California’s Central Valley, Castañeda-Díaz has lived in Quincy since the age of 3 months. Castañeda-Díaz is the son of immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico, who came to the United States in the early 1980s, as teenagers, in search of work opportunities.
Castañeda-Díaz’ parents worked in Central Washington’s potato-packing warehouses and apple nurseries, before going on to work for 28 years at J.R. Simplot Co. (now Quincy Foods) — where they continue to work.
Castañeda-Díaz also worked in Central Washington’s cherry and apple orchards, blueberry fields, and vegetable processing plants since the age of 14.
Castañeda-Díaz is a first-generation college graduate. After participating in the College in High School (CiHS)program through Central Washington University, graduating from Quincy High School in 2011, and attending Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake, Castañeda-Díaz graduated from Washington State University (WSU) in 2017. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in foreign languages and cultures with an emphasis in Latin American literature and with a minor in criminal justice and criminology.
Castañeda-Díaz is completing a Master of Arts degree at San Jose State University in ethnic studies with a concentration in public policy. Castañeda-Díaz’thesis research is centered on school children homelessness in the San Francisco Bay Area. Castañeda-Díaz attended the University of Idaho College of Law as a Juris Doctor candidate for one year, before withdrawing to pursue public office.
Castañeda-Díaz will be serving this summer with the Northwest Justice Project as a Farmworker Justice Fellow.
Inspired by a political science lecture, Castañeda-Díaz enlisted in the United States Army halfway through his education at WSU. He has gone onto serve for five years with the Washington, California, and Idaho Army National Guards, while attending undergraduate, graduate, and law school.
For more information, visit the campaign’s Facebook page at “Elect Eduardo WA-13 Pos. 1,” on Instagram @ElectEduardo2020, and on Twitter @ElectEduardo.