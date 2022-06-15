It seems there is nothing the community can do to reverse the Ellensburg School District’s decision to cut the certified librarian positions. Even if the decision is reversed, the district has already lost one of these librarians, Cathie Day.
Cathie Day has been the Ellensburg High School librarian since 2011 and has been with the district since 2001. She has turned in her resignation to the district and will be joining the Selah School District for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“I have been in Ellensburg for 20 years and I love my colleagues and I love the students here, but I feel that our district leadership is broken to the extent that it is hurting kids,” Day said.
The district released the statement “we wish Cathie Day the best in her future endeavors, and appreciate her contribution to Ellensburg schools,” in response to the news that Day was leaving.
The decision to cut the library positions was bad enough, but for Day so was the way the district went about cutting them.
ESD has been forced to make cuts like this as the pandemic, as well as other factors, have severely hurt the district’s budget. Day said the district tricked the community by not revealing the extent of this deficit, and more importantly, the plan to cut the librarian positions, until after the community passed a levy. The decision was announced by the district just a few weeks after the levy was passed. Many members of the community including Day said the levy would never have passed had the library plans been known.
Day said she believed she would be able to get more done in reversing the ESD decision from the outside as an Ellensburg citizen and taxpaying community member than she would as a paid employee of the district.
“Trust in our district has been eroded, and we must be able to trust the organization that is responsible for our most precious commodity — our children and young people,” Day said. “We need to rebuild the relationship between the school district and the community, and as a leader in the community, I will have greater freedom to act for positive change if I am no longer a district employee.”
While the district had cut the certified librarian positions, it was planning to keep Day and Morgan Middle School librarian Pat Doughty, on staff as classroom teachers. The district was going to save money by removing the need to hire two new teachers.
A group of about 100 community members calling themselves the “Library Warriors,” has been working to convince the district and the school board of directors to reconsider the decision and bring back the certified librarian positions. The unofficial leader of the group, Mary Gordon, said Day leaving ESD is a “devastating” loss to the district and community.
“She is amazing and does so much more than I think anyone actually realizes and it is going to be a very, very big hole to fill and I’m not sure we can,” Gordon said. “But I’m happy for her and I’m glad that she found a spot.”
During the May 25 board meeting, board president Jason White said they support the district’s decision to cut librarians, and will not be asking them to reconsider. Gordon said that despite this statement, the Library Warriors are not stopping.
“In the community’s mind, this isn’t closed,” Gordon said. “We still have the power to affect change with how we vote. It might not be tomorrow or next week, but it will happen. That is where the power comes in the community, we have the power over how we vote at the ballot box.”