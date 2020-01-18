Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. By Jacob Ford staff photographer Jan 18, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in Peace March in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in Peace March in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in a "Peace March" in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in a “Peace March” in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled “Where Do We Go From Here” Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University's 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" flyers sit on a table Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Free pre-made signs were available at Central Washington University’s 11th annual remembrance titled “Where Do We Go From Here” Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in Peace March in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in Peace March in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Buy Now Central Washington University students participate in Peace March in remembrance of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 11th annual remembrance titled "Where Do We Go From Here" Thursday at CWU. Jacob Ford / Daily Record Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As part of the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday), Central Washington University students and staff participated in march on campus on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staff Student Central Washington University Politics Celebration Campus Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sala's Drain & Sewer Cleaning Farmers-Insurance Jakes Custom Window Middle Path Acupuncture Jim's Glass, Inc. Umpqua Bank Knudson Lumber & Hardware Middle Path Acupuncture Tutino Enterprises Waggin' Tails Ranch Sport of Kings Barber Alternative Heat Source Perma Color Interiors Bivens & Wilson Rod Jovanovich Charlene Fulgham Canopy Country RV Center Center Point Realty CW Carpet Cleaning, LLC Brookside Funeral Home Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesNow and forever: Images capture immediacy, history of wildland firefightingLibrary staff learns how to address homeless situationEllensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb retires from position at ElmviewFreshman comes up clutch for Bulldog girls, hitting two 3s late to hold off East ValleyJan. 13 blotter: Report of elk in RoslynChristian band Sidewalk Prophets making a stop in EllensburgJazz Band I saxophonist Ryan McKnight reaching for the starsWashington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeking $26 million in funding for 2020Quilters in the Valley gearing up for 24-hour session to show respect for U.S. veteransJan. 14 blotter: Elk being followed by subjects with guns Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter