Celebration of ancestry and culture: CWU hosts Day of the Dead event By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Nov 10, 2021 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Danza’s Multiculturales from Wenatchee perform at Central Washington Univesity’s Day of the Dead celebration Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Food was part of the celebration at Central Washington University’s Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Dancing and colorful attire were all part of the show at Central Washington University’s Day of the Dead celebration on Saturday. Jack Belcher / Daily Record Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Day of the Dead was celebrated at Central Washington University with a variety of events ending with food, dances and music Saturday night. This Mexican holiday is a time for people to honor their ancestors and loved ones who have passed away.The celebrations started Monday, Nov. 1 with “Coco and Cocoa,” or a Pixar movie with hot chocolate during Monday Movie Madness at the SURC Theater at CWU. The next event wasn’t until Friday, with a sand tapestry and sugar skull making at Gallery One, both traditions of the holiday.Program manager at the CWU Diversity and Equity Center, Elizabeth Vidaurri, said they held the tapestry making at Gallery One to show the partnership between the university and the local community. “It was quite exciting to see students connecting with their family members in a different way,” Vidaurri said. “We had Latinx folks with had folks outside who just really wanted to learn and share their culture with each other.”Vidaurri also is thankful to Knudson Lumber, who provided the sand used in the tapestries. The closing celebrations were held Saturday, with traditional food provided by CWU, dances performed by Wenatchee dance studio Danza’s Multiculturales and music played by the band “Los Faraones del Norte.”“I think it went really well,” said event organizer Elizabeth Vidaurri, program manager at the CWU Diversity and Equity Center. “I am continuously surprised by the amount of student willing to come out.”The Saturday event was held in the SURC ballroom, and went from 6 to 10 p.m. Food was catered, with duritos chips sold by the student organization MEChA. Pan de Muertos, also known as bread of the dead, was another traditional food provided during the celebration.A small ofrenda was also set up in the ballroom. An ofrenda is an alter that is set up to honor those people who are no longer with us, and has offerings to the dead, usually items and foods they liked in life. 