During election season, survey’s might be the last thing people are looking to fill out, but a new one from Ellensburg’s business development board is looking pretty compelling.
With the money from a $50,000 grant, the public development board CenterFuse is asking businesses and residents in Ellensburg and its urban growth area about their broadband internet services. With the data collected, board member Linda Schactler said they hope to use the information to both attract new businesses to Ellensburg, as well as apply for additional funding to build new broadband infrastructure.
“The goal really is to have the best broadband service in Central Washington,” Shactler said. “We are a stones throw away from the fastest infrastructure on the planet, because of all the fiber headed down I-90 toward all of the data farms.”
The work was initially kicked off because small tech businesses were reaching out to CenterFuse about Ellensburg, but when the businesses asked about broadband, the board didn’t have much information to give them. The board then applied for a grant with the Department of Commerce for the development of rural broadband, and contracted two companies to start survey work.
“We are positioned in such a way we should be able to put something very exciting together,” Shactler said. “We just need the participation of the community.”
Schactler said the survey can be filled out online, but there’s also a telephone survey going around, so if anyone calls asking about your internet, that’s what it is for.
If a new broadband system is developed in Ellensburg, Schactler said it could support schools and emergency services as well as businesses.
“There’s so much money out there right now for broadband,” she said. “There’s federal funding, state funding — I just feel like we are positioned to take a big jump forward. We’re looking forward seeing what the results of the survey say.”