Central Washington University faculty and staff of color, and interested community members, are invited to attend a series of virtual question-and-answer sessions this month to discuss a new diversity initiative called “Hidden Voices of Ellensburg.”
The first of four virtual Q&A sessions were held this week, and two more are scheduled for Feb. 23 and 25. Sigrid Davison, CWU’s associate director of diversity and inclusivity, said any person of color in the CWU or Ellensburg community with a story to tell — or who thinks they might — is encouraged to attend at least one of the sessions.
During the next year, participants will be invited to share their stories and experiences about what it’s like to be a person of color working on campus or living in Ellensburg. These accounts — from individuals who often feel like their experiences are “hidden” from the outside world — will be delivered through monologue, poetry, or song.
Once the works are finalized, CWU students will perform the stories next fall.
“What’s nice is you can enter into this project at any level, and with different levels of commitment,” said Davison, who is coordinating the project with faculty members Teresa Divine and Natashia Lindsey.
“You may already have a poem written, or you may have never written anything creative in your life. But that’s OK,” she said. “We can work together to craft your story into the piece you want. You don’t have to come with anything other than your interest.”