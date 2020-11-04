Local college students say they are voting for the 2020 election in greater numbers than any other year. The Associated Students of Central Washington University hosted a Student Engagement Hub in the Student Union to give students, staff and the Ellensburg community a place to register and vote.
CWU senior Tiffany Tablang said she was old enough to vote in the 2016 election but didn’t because she was undecided. This year, the election is too important to her.
“Voting right now very important, especially with the pandemic that is happening currently,” Tablang said. “The election effects so much such as people of color, the LGBTQ+, Planned Parenthood and other things that people are in need of.”
Tablang is “completely” confident younger people are voting in larger numbers this year. This is based off what she has seen from her friends on social media. This is also the first year her siblings are voting in the presidential election.
Program coordinator for ASCWU Governmental Affairs Nicholas Couto said they have seen around 45 students come in during the first eight hours of election day. Total they have seen close to 90 students.
He said many students are not showing up to vote alone, they usually are with a group of friends or a partner.
“I feel that a lot of students are coming out, it gives students an opportunity to go with friends, so it gives them the extra confidence needed to get out and vote,” Couto said. “Not only that but we are seeing in the media a lot of acclaimed professionals and celebrities endorsing voting, so that has really helped increase young voter turnout.”
Couto said they did have a problem with a student who was from Pennsylvania. She was unable to vote in Washington because Pennsylvania does not accept mail-in ballots. Couto described this as “modern-day voter suppression.”
Jennifer Rios is a third-year student at CWU, and was volunteering at the hub. She said she spent most of Monday disinfecting everything to keep people safe from the coronavirus and spent Tuesday working at the front desk directing people where to go and what to do.
She also has seen a lot of her friends voting this year, although she and Nancy Canales-Montiel, ASCWU Policy Director of Governmental Affairs were expecting a lot more students to take advantage of the hub. They believe most students have already voted through mail-in ballots.
“Earlier we had a class that was actually canceled and there were aviation students walking by so we asked them if they had all voted and some of them said no and we went ahead and registered them and they turned in their ballots,” Rios said.
ASCWU President Mickael Candelaria said he is seeing a lot more students voting at CWU than community members, something that was not the case in previous years. Although this is the first time CWU has had the hub active during a presidential election.
Another first-time voter was Oliver Dyrhsen, a freshman who was finally old enough to cast a ballot. He said he looked up all candidates before voting because he wanted to be an “informed voter.”
He also hopes younger people are coming out in larger numbers during this election because it means so much to the country.
“I hope that my generation is the one that steps up and use their voice to express what they believe in,” Dyrhsen said.
Grad student Tyler Ussery said this was the second time he was voting in a presidential election. At 23-years-old, he was able to vote in the 2016 election. He believes there are more young people voting in this election, and the reason for it is because there is a lot that depends on the outcome.
“Students, in my experience, are voting more than ever,” Ussery said. “I think this election is very interesting … it seems exceptional, I know a lot of people have been saying this, polarized. I think that fact is plaguing a lot of different things. I mean, there always seems to be some sort of hostility, but I feel the number of cases is rising between, tensions between family members. Especially when considering our generation and our parents’ generation, there seems to be a gap, generally speaking.”