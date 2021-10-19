Central students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinated By JACK BELCHER staff writer Jack Belcher Author email Oct 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While nearly all staff at Central Washington University has been vaccinated, the same cannot be said for students.Of the roughly 1,750 staff who are required to be vaccinated, around 1,613 (92%) have provided proof, another 126 staff have been provided vaccination exemptions, either for medical or religious reasons and four staff haven’t turned anything into CWU, according to Human Resources Director Staci Sleigh-Layman.However, only around 6,910 (67.7%) of the roughly 10,200 CWU students have confirmed their vaccination, with about 520 students receiving an exemption. This leaves around 2,770 students who are not in compliance with CWU requirements. The number of students in compliance has jumped up by over 1,000 since Friday, and according to Associate Vice Provost Gail Mackin, has doubled over the last two weeks leading up to the Oct. 18 deadline.“Unfortunately, a good chunk of our students are deadline motivated,” Mackin said.Students are required to vaccinate in accordance to university rules, and if they are not complying at this point, a hold has been placed on their accounts. This means students who are not following the vaccination rules will not be able to register for winter quarter classes. If students provide proof of vaccination or an exemption, the hold will be removed.Staff members face a stricter punishment because they are required to vaccinate in accordance to state law. Staff members who haven’t provided proof of vaccination or exemption will be terminated for failure to meet the job requirements.There was some confusion before the start of classes as to what qualified as an acceptable religious exemption for the vaccine for students.On Sept. 24, the university announced many of the exemptions would not be approved, four days before the add/drop deadline. After students and their families came forward with complaints, the university reversed its decision, and on Sept. 28 notices were sent out that the exemptions had been approved. Freshman Brooklyn Coston chose not to get the vaccine citing religious reasons. According to her mother Lisa Coston, the request forms were submitted July 27. The family had assumed the forms were approved, and heard nothing from the university to state otherwise.“Our frustration as parents was of course, why couldn’t that have been known prior to move in,” Coston said. “(Brooklyn) would completely have gone to a different college had we known.”Coston said she felt the university did this to panic students into getting the shot. Students had already been moved in, making friends, and preparing for classes when they were told they needed to get the shot or they were out.“She would still have been responsible for her room and board, her books and any food she incurred during her time on campus,” Coston said.With the sole exception of paying for classes, Brooklyn was living on campus and paying for it. If they were to back out, Lisa was concerned they would have essentially lost all the money they already paid by simply moving her daughter to CWU.While no major religion is currently opposed to the vaccine, the Costons are born-again Christians, and described their beliefs as having God in control of their bodies. Their family, not necessarily their religion, believes God does not want them specifically to have the vaccine, and they are going to listen.She said that they are all following what they believe God is telling them, and if her daughter one day decides God is telling her to get the vaccine, then she will have the support of her parents.“Our relationship with God individually, we feel like, even from the beginning of COVID, that God is in control of our situation and protection and if this is the way that we were destined to get sick or pass away, then that was the plan,” Coston said. 