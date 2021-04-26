There is a new look and a new energy buzzing around town with the rebranding of the Central Transit logo.
Central Transit rolled out its new app for tracking bus scheduling and real-time bus locations, to go along with the new bus stop art on Third Avenue. Now, the buses on the Ellensburg public transportation system will get a new facelift with an updated logo.
“Central Transit has become an integral part of the community,” Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb said. “It moves people to work, it takes people to recreation, it helps people shop. It’s time to reflect the energy that is built around public transit and Central Transit in our community.
“The rebrand reflects the commitment that we have to public transit and will also help people recognize that Central Transit is here and part of our community.”
The updated logo features clean lettering in bright colors. The red dots in the logo may be seen as representing starting and ending points on a trip — an origin and a destination.
Three new buses have been wrapped in the new logo already, and the remainder will be rotated in for wrapping. Along with the new look, Central Transit will be rolling out a new website soon at Centraltransit.org.
Central Transit is a fare-free, seven-day-a-week (except on certain holidays) service. Operations are contracted with HopeSource and all buses are wheelchair accessible and have bicycle racks.
For additional information, contact Transit manager Betsy Dunbar, transit manager at (509) 925-8680.