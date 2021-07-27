The ride has become more convenient and time sensitive with Central Transit now providing riders with even more access to real-time information through SMS text messages or interactive voice response messaging, according to a press release.
While waiting at a bus stop, riders can text or talk their bus stop number to (509) 297-8861 and instantly receive tracking information for the next arriving bus and route.
If multiple routes serve the same stop, the automatic reply will include arrival times for all the routes servicing that stop. For route-specific requests, users can add the route number after the bus stop number to receive information for only that particular route.
Example: 324 12 where “324” is the bus stop number and “12” is the route number. New signs posted at all bus stops provide riders with the phone number to text or call and the bus stop number.
The new service is just one additional way Central Transit is working to ensure every transit rider can access an efficient and reliable transportation system.
Central Transit riders can continue to use the Transit mobile app for real-time information for all routes