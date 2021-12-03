Support Local Journalism


The traditional Christmas ballet, “The Nutcracker”, is back in Ellensburg. The show has been performed by the Central Washington Dance Academy for nearly the past decade, but has been on hiatus for the last three years.

“We are pretty thrilled and fell lucky to be back,” said Artistic Director and CW Dance Academy owner Jane Venezia.

Most of the ballet dancers, and especially the main characters, are students of the dance studio, ranging from ages 4-15. Although they are young, they have been practicing for the show for months, and are all regulars of the dance academy.

“You’ll be impressed with what you can see, because really of the academy dancers that train at the academy on a regular bases, they are putting on an amazing and beautiful, technically clean and visually amazing show,” said choreographer and academy instructor Cindy Bruns.

According to Bruns, what makes “The Nutcracker” a classic is the same thing that makes it difficult to perform each year, it’s traditional. People come to the show each year, and many already know the story, so the question for the directors is how do they keep the ballet interesting.

To help, Bruns and Venezia, who has been working together on ballets in Ellensburg for arbout 10 years, have brought in a new choreographer, Taylor Bir, to help plan the dances.

“Being able to incorporate new choreographers means that we can change things up in a different way,” Bruns said. “If you choreograph a battle for six years straight, sometimes it’s really hard to come up with something new. It’s easy to fall into a rut, but bringing in fresh eyes and fresh ideas is a way to keep the show interesting while also honoring the longtime tradition that people really yearn for this time of year.”

Another fresh change made for the show was to change the protagonist, Clara’s, relationship to the family. Venezia said Clara is traditionally the daughter of a family, and is given a nutcracker at Christmas. Instead, Clara is the niece of the housekeeper, played by Venezia, and a new character Clarissa, is the spoiled daughter who is given the nutcracker, but turns it away so it’s then given to Clara.

“I just thought it was a really different way of looking at it, it added a little bit more dimension to the story,” Venezia said. “But the rest of it pretty similar. The battle scene is still the battle, the Rat King still fights the Nutcracker. The Nutcracker doll that fights the battle turns into the prince, and then they are off to the land of sweets.”

The show premiered Dec. 3, and will continue shows on Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. The ballet is located at the Morgan Performing Arts Center, tickets can be bought at the door or through the Central Washington Dance Academy website.

