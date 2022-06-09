...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive runoff continues.
* WHERE...A portion of south central Washington, including the
following county, Kittitas.
* WHEN...Until 145 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 116 PM PDT, the public reported continued flooding in the
advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Kittitas County and the
Elk Meadows Subdivision.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Central Washington Dance Academy rehearses for its upcoming performances of “Alice in Wonderland.”
Journey to Wonderland with Alice and the Central Washington Dance Academy this weekend for the dance-show version of the classic story. The last time the academy performed this show was in 2013, and studio director Jane Venezia felt it was time to bring it back.
“It is a really fun story to tell, and we thought all of our dancers would enjoy working on it and we thought it would be very enjoyable for the community for all ages,” Venezia said.
Because it is a dance and not a play, there are no speaking lines. The choreographers, Taylor Bir and Cindy McKee-Bruns, had to make sure the performers emoted visually to tell the story. This is a very similar style of storytelling to the “Nutcracker” the academy performed in December.
“In dance, the way that you sometimes have to convey direct ideas like ‘bring me the sword of the White Queen or I will cut off your head,’ you will have to pantomime,” Venezia said. “So it is a whole separate way of dance sign language.”
The show is being performed at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 11 and 12, with another show at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Morgan Middle School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 at the door or online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5431651.
The cast is made up of Ellensburg Dance Academy students of varying ages. The youngest dancers are 4-year-olds while the oldest are high school and college students 15-20. The cast totals around 60 performers.
This is a performance that the students have been practicing since February, and is working as a final celebration for the students to show off what they have been learning.
As people who are familiar with the story know, “Alice in Wonderland” is a very visual-heavy show, with bright costumes and sets. While the costumes are owned by the academy, the sets and backdrops are being rented for the performance.
The score also had to be created, as the official score for the performance is still under copyright. The academy is using the same music it used in the 2013 version, along with some of the costumes and even some of the dancers, who are now nine years older and are excited to perform in the show again.
“Yesterday was our first day at the theater, and we had the backdrops and everything hung, and when the dancers showed up and the backdrops started going up and down and you could see them, they were just so excited because it really did look beautiful,” Venezia said.