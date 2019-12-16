Before you can pay it forward, you have to pay tribute to the ones that brought it this far.
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s original score (1892) became one of his most famous compositions. But it was Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn that put the fresh spin on the popular Nutcracker selections that catapulted it into superstardom status, especially during Christmas holiday season. Throw in the heavily urban laced version of the Harlem Nutcracker, and there’s a lot whole lot of tribute to be paid before they could put a Pacific Northwest stamp on a masterpiece.
But the Central Washington University Jazz Band I showed why the program is one of the best in the country with Friday night’s performance of the holiday classic, paying tribute to its origins and the masters — Ellington and Strayhorn — while bringing some of that New York grit tied to the Harlem version of the Nutcracker.
CWU director of jazz studies Chris Bruya even threw in a bit of Vince Guaraldi’s “Charlie Brown’s Christmas” into the mix for the enjoyment of several hundred at Hertz Concert Hall.
“Guaraldi’s opening piano always reminds me of Christmas,” Bruya said with a smile. “I’m extremely proud of the way we performed tonight. It was super fun to play because of the interaction of the audience and the band.
“What we tried to model ourselves after was the recordings we have with Ellington one and the Harlem Nutcracker. There are obvious bits to the way Tchaikovsky wrote it, but there was still some that Harlem grit that made it modern and fun.”
The night was special from a performer’s perspective, which carried over into the 15-movement showcase that turned loose the woodwind sections and even featured a bit of clarinet in the process. It’d been six years since Jazz Band I had served up the Nutcracker, so no one in the current lineup had been a part of a past performance.
“It was super fun to be able to play something like this that hasn’t been done in so long,” said senior trombonist Cole Lobdell. “It was challenging to try and recreate the recordings that people grew up with. It was fun to have some of that style change from the classic swing, mixed in with alypso and some really crazy, fast tempo.
“You could really tell the difference between the Ellington and the Harlem stuff. As a performer, it was fun to add that New York grit and bring a New York vibe.”
Bruya showcased the five-man woodwind section with a series of of solos and bits of improve here and there. Despite guys like Benny Goodman in the mid 1930s and Pete Fountain with that French Quarter/Creole thing, clarinet is still a rather “foreign thing,” Bruya said. But Ryan McKnight did an admirable job switching back and forth from the tenor sax to clarinet during the course of the night.
“Playing in Jazz Band I is the reason I came to Central in the first place. I’ve wanted to come here. Ever since I heard them in junior high school I told myself, ‘I got to be in that band,’” McKnight said. “With the amount of talent in the band, everybody can play multi-instruments.
“The clarinet part is really challenging to me. It’s a lot harder than saxophone, I would say because of the range, It’s easy to squeak on clarinet, so you really have to stay focused.”