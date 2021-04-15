As the pace of COVID vaccine administration ramps up throughout Kittitas County, another location opened this week to help get shots into arms.
Central Washington University hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Student Union and Recreation Ballroom Tuesday, an effort that was staffed by the Kittitas County Public Health Department, Kittitas County Incident Management Team, and members of the CWU Student Medical and Counseling Clinic. According to a press release from the university, 265 shots of Moderna vaccine were administered to eligible students, faculty, and staff.
According to the release, CWU was approved as an official vaccination site last week by the state Department of Health, and CWU administrators look forward to hosting additional on-campus clinics this spring and summer.
“We want to see as many people as possible get vaccinated so our campus and our community can return to normal activities by this fall,” CWU President James L. Gaudino said in the release. “We were able to get to this point with the help of our community partners — KCPHD, KVH, and our local police and fire departments — and we look forward to working with them even more as we plan for a safe return in September.”
According to the release, a follow-up clinic for the 265 people vaccinated at Tuesday’s event is scheduled for May 11, as the Moderna vaccine requires two shots 28 days apart. Plans for another on-campus clinic this month are being developed, but no date has been announced.
Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said at the event that a last-minute pivot was required, as the event originally planned on administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines to attendees. The Washington State Department of Health announced the halt of that vaccine Tuesday morning in response to reports of six patients out of the 6.8 million U.S. recipients experiencing rare blood clots.
“We were able to switch quickly to Moderna because of the ability that we’ve had over the last few months working with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine,” he said.
Larson said the original plan to use Johnson & Johnson vaccines on campus came from the convenience of the vaccine only requiring one dose, as opposed to the two doses required for the Pfizer and Moderna products.
“Currently, our recommendation is whatever vaccine people can get, that’s the correct vaccine for them,” he said. “Certainly, it’s more convenient for students and other groups that have a harder time getting back for a second shot.”
Kittitas County Incident Commander Darren Higashiyama said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains in the freezer at Kittitas Valley Healthcare, but the county had enough stock on hand to change to the Moderna product for Tuesday’s event.
“Logistics-wise, it was fine,” he said. “We had plenty of vials to go around.”
MORE CLINICS ON THE HORIZON
The push to ramp up vaccinations comes as all Washingtonians age 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine starting today. Dr. Carylin Holsey, director of Student Health Services, said in the release that she expects the expanded eligibility this week to quickly boost the local vaccination rate.
“A lot of people have been waiting their turn, and it’s finally here,” she said. “Starting this week, nearly anyone who wants to be vaccinated can be, and that is pretty exciting for all of us. SHS is working very hard toward the goal of giving all students the opportunity to get a shot before the end of spring quarter.”
The release said CWU will be increasing communication throughout the spring and summer to encourage all students, employees, and community members to get vaccinated.
“That’s the best chance we have to return to normal this fall, so we’re really trying to be proactive and reach anyone who might be on the fence,” Holsey said in the release. “We just want people to know that the vaccines are safe, and we are here to answer any of their questions or concerns.”
Students and parents can access the university’s COVID dashboard for more resources and information on upcoming events at: