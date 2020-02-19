Around 20 interested graduate students gathered in Central Washington University’s Discovery Hall on the President’s Day holiday to discuss organizing to improve their compensation as teachers assistants.
The students heard from two representatives who had gone through a similar process at the University of Washington. Dan Hart from the Union of Academic Student Employees and Postdocs said the process netted the students he represents a 50% pay raise, along with year-long health insurance with zero premiums and zero deductibles.
For CWU grad assistants, those prospects are enticing.
According to information passed out by CWU geology grad student Elizabeth Curtiss, the last time her position received a raise was fall 2006, when the yearly stipend for graduate assistants went from $7,120 to $8,100 (before federal income taxes).
Along with the stipend, graduate assistants used to received a full tuition waiver. In 2010, that tuition waiver was cut to only cover 87%. With tuition and student fees rising since 2010, and the stipend staying at $8,100 per year, Curtiss said movement on this issue for graduate assistants is long over due.
“I came to CWU in the fall of 2018,” Curtiss said. “Even then people were mentioning how they would like to improve our assistantship. Talk of unionizing was in the air a few times, but nothing really serious was moving along.”
Curtiss sent an email to department heads asking if they’d forward her information, and it turns out a couple years later there was still interest. About a month ago, the ball really started rolling, culminating in the President’s Day meeting where a committee was being formed and petitions to organize started coming together.
“The biggest thing I took away from it was people are serious,” Curtiss said.
Curtiss said one of the more challenging aspects is keeping the momentum rolling long enough, since most graduate students are only there for two years. People at the meeting recognized they probably wouldn’t receive any of the benefits of a bargained contract, but were ready to commit to helping future graduate students.
“We have a list of people who want to be on the committee and a majority of them will be here next year,” Curtiss said.
PRIORTITIES
Along with an increased stipend to cover the increased costs of living in Ellensburg, Curtiss listed a full tuition waiver, better childcare and health care coverage that lasts all year, instead of just the 10 months students are being paid.
Curtiss said a lot of graduate students do most of their research and field work during the summer.
“Not being covered is a little risky, especially for geologists and other scientists who actually go out in the field,” she said.
Curtiss said the committee will be finalized at another meeting this Friday, with further plans to petition their colleagues to show the administration there is an interest in organizing.