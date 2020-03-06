R. William Funk and Associates of Dallas, Texas has been hired by the Central Washington University Board of Trustees to conduct the search for a new president at CWU, according to a news release from the university.
CWU President Jim Gaudino, who has served in that role since January 2009, announced in late February that he will step down from his post on July 31, 2021.
During the past 35 years, Funk and Associates has recruited more than 425 college and university presidents and chancellors, for institutions ranging from small liberal arts colleges to large public universities.
The firm has recruited chancellors/presidents for two-thirds of all public AAU universities. Additionally, it has been recognized by the Women’s Network of the American Council on Education (ACE) for its work in recruiting women and minorities to senior levels of higher education.
More information about the company is available at www.rwilliamfunk.com.
Board chair Ron Erickson said the trustees were appreciative of Gaudino’s early notice, as it provides the board time for a thorough, national search. He said experience and quality of service were key considerations in the selection of Funk and Associates.
“We received a total of 15 proposals, which the executive committee narrowed to four, whom we interviewed,” Erickson said. “That process and speaking with Mr. Funk’s previous clients made it clear to us that Mr. Funk would be a great choice for Central.”
Bill Funk, the firm’s chief executive officer, will join the board for a special meeting on March 31, in Ellensburg, as it establishes the procedures for the search. Erickson indicated that since the university’s last presidential search in 2008, there have been significant changes in the political, economic, demographic and technological environments.