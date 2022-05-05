The competition included epic music institutions like Juilliard School of Music, New York University, Columbia College of Chicago, Manhattan School of Music, University of North Texas and Vanderbilt University and a slew of others.
The Central Washington University Jazz Studies program didn’t just knock on the door, they kicked it down with a definitive statement: “We Belong,” winning four awards in the 45th Annual DownBeat Student Music Awards.
DownBeat Magazine is considered the “Granddaddy” of American music magazines, covering the world of jazz, blues, and more. The DownBeat Student Music awards were established in 1976 and are considered the most prestigious in jazz education.
COMING HOME
Now, four of them are coming home to Ellensburg.
Jazz Band I (2020-21) under the direction of Chris Bruya won the top award for the Asynchronous classification with its online production during the pandemic.
Jazz Band I (2021-22) under the direction of Brian Lawrence won an outstanding musicianship award in Live Music with 13 of 18 students playing in both bands.
Alison Banchero won an outstanding musicianship award as a solo artist. The 2021 Central Washington University graduate also won another with her student-produced, nine-song EP written and recorded at Central.
The project earned her the university’s Scholar of the Year Award for creative expression in 2021. Now it has earned her a DownBeat Award at the highest level of jazz music.
'WE BELONG'
“Twenty ago, I would send stuff off (to DownBeat), but we’d never get anything. I would see the schools that would typically win, and I eventually stopped,” said Bruya, who retired as director of Jazz Activities in 2021 and has been involved in jazz education for over 30 years.
“When the pandemic hit, I knew that our online, our asynchronous recordings, were really good. I didn’t see any other schools putting out anything near the quality we were doing, so I sent them in. And so, it happened. Something good did come out of the pandemic.”
Submissions for the DownBeat Student Music Awards were provided as anonymous audio files. Judges listened, took notes and made their decisions without knowing who or where the music was coming from.
“The cool thing about it, the four awards show the depth and legacy of the jazz department at Central,” Bruya said. “It validates everything I’ve been trying to do for the last 20 years.”
TRADITION LIVES ON
Brian Lawrence was in the Central Washington University Big Band that won the College Division at the 2015 Next Generation Jazz Festival, in Monterey, California, earning a slot in the Monterey Jazz Festival lineup.
Lawrence’s term as Director of Jazz Studies will conclude at the end of the school year, but what a way to wrap up the year with career building recognition.
“It’s incredibly competitive,” Lawrence said. “We know that we’re putting in hard work every day in the classroom, but to have it recognized on an international scale is really exciting and really validating. We are considered as some of the best players in the world.
“I’ve told the students all year, we belong. This shows we are right there with Julliard and everybody else.”
HONOR
DownBeat was named Jazz Publication of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021 by the Jazz Journalists Association. It went international in 1960 when it launched its Japanese edition.
“I don’t think people believed Central could achieve something on this level. It’s so cool to get this recognition,” fifth-year bassist Brea Pierce, who played in both bands.
“It validates my time here at Central and to be a part of two groups of that were able to achieve these accomplishments is pretty special. We were able to maintain the standard of the band and the program.”
Drummer Zack Mautz was right there on the rhythm line with Pierce. He also played in both bands.
“We put in so much work over the years. It’s really cool to see something like this unfold, especially my senior year,” he said. “It’s such an honor that I was in both bands. There was definitely differences between professor Bruya and professor Lawrence.
“It basically came down to experience. Professor Bruya was a great director with years of experience. Professor Lawrence was able build on his skills and continue the legacy, and I think both bands winning shows that.”
SPECIAL PROJECT
Banchero’s senior year was at the height of the pandemic with all its health restrictions, and while the music department at CWU was exploring different avenues to educate online, the vocalist/pianist/songwriter took off on her own.
Her music is complex in nature and simple in delivery. The title cut “Crossroads,” includes an entire string quintet, a flute and clarinet, classical percussion and piano.
She released the lead single, “It Ain’t Love,” in August of 2021, followed by a four-song EP release show at the Factory Luxe in Seattle in September of last year. The entire nine-song EP is expected to be released on various steaming outlets.
“It’s a huge honor. It’s not a Grammy, but it’s a stepping stone on the way,” said Banchero. “It makes me feel like I’ve come out of a good program. That’s not to say I didn’t go above and beyond with my work.
“It just makes me feel like this is something I can dedicate my life to.”