Editor’s note: This article is number one of many that are covering Thursday’s virtual town hall forum due to the length of the event.
Community leaders addressed Kittitas County’s pandemic response plan in a virtual town hall format last Thursday, outlining their strategies and answering questions from citizens during the event. Representatives from local government, public health, civic and educational organizations within the county were in attendance for the event.
Central Washington University Dean of Student Success Gregory Heinselman said the county’s initiative for students’ safe return to campus has been successful due to a combination of preparation and collaboration between the university and county public health officials. He said meetings have been held every morning since August to plan to ensure a safe return of the students.
“Our faculty and staff, as well as the community of Ellensburg and Kittitas County, which Central Washington University is proud to be a part of,” he said. “President James Gaudino and his cabinet has provided support and guidance on all issues related to COVID-19 and has entrusted me and others to lead and support our campus efforts.”
In order to ensure the safe return to campus, Heinselman said the fall academic quarter underwent adjustments, with students returning early to start the majority of their classes online, although he said some face-to-face and hybrid classes were offered. He continued by saying that daily health checks were performed on students, faculty and staff who were physically on campus.
“We reduced our residence hall capacity at the institution,” he said. “Typically, at the start of any academic quarter we have about 4,000 students on campus. This fall, we had about 1500 students living on campus in the residence halls.”
Heinselman said residence halls were limited to singles-only quarters, maintaining scattered restroom facilities keeping in line with social distancing guidelines. He said the university deployed a variety of social norming campaigns, encouraging students to maintain social distance, wear face coverings and wash their hands frequently both on and off campus.
“We also engaged a number of student influencers that were helpful to us from a peer education standpoint and deployed a pretty aggressive social media campaign of student influencers on campus and in the community,” he said. “We limited face-to-face classes this fall and provided quarantine and isolation spaces and had meals delivered to students that were impacted by COVID-19.”
Since classes started in September, Heinselman said the campus has had 194 confirmed positive cases, with 15 active cases on campus as of last Thursday. He said that number has continued to be the daily average, with some fluctuations happening since classes began. Prior to students leaving campus for Thanksgiving break, he said students were able to receive COVID testing, noting that approximately 400 tests were administered.
“As part of that testing protocol, we also offered flu shots and provided a popup flu clinic for students to take advantage of those public health options available to them as they return home to their families,” he said.
Heinselman said planning and preparation is underway for the return of students in January, with the first two weeks of classes being offered exclusively online. After the first two weeks, he said some classes will shift to the hybrid and face-to-face model.
“The majority of classes will stay online, with a small percentage being face-to-face,” he said. “Some classes are very difficult to deliver in any other modality than face-to-face. Again, we will reduce residence hall capacity and provide daily health checks and attestation for members of our campus community. We will be requiring all students that have face-to-face classes, that live on campus or work on campus to have a COVID test upon return. That’s a new protocol that we’re initiating for winter quarter.”
Along with required testing for returning students and faculty, Heinselman said the university will conduct pool testing throughout the quarter, testing a selected population of the university community on a weekly basis.
“We’ll continue our efforts with social norming, student influencers, providing quarantine space and meal delivery,” he said. “I really do think that our preparation, planning and collaboration has been key in limiting the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the community. We have fared better than many of our sister institutions have when it comes to the infection rate of COVID with the population that we serve. I don’t think we would have been able to do that without the city’s support, without KVH’s support and without the Kittitas County Public Health Department’s support.”