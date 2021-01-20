Central Washington University will host Seattle writers Dujie Tahat and Jourdan Imani Keith for a live, virtual reading and conversation for the next presentation in the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series, according to a news release from CWU.
Their works focus on grassroots and community organizing, environmental and social justice, and hybridity, which refers to the blending of eastern and western cultures.
The free, public event will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday on Zoom. Advance registration is requested. (https://bit.ly/35VV1JH)
Tahat, a Filipino-Jordanian immigrant, is the author of “Here I Am O My God” and” Salat,” winner of the 2020 Tupelo Press Sunken Garden Chapbook Award. Tahat is also a host of the “Poet Salon” podcast.
Keith, founder and director of Urban Wilderness Project, is an essayist, playwright, naturalist, educator, and storyteller. Her work blends political, personal, and natural landscapes to offer voices from the margins of American lives. She has performed nationally and internationally, including on TEDx.
For additional information about the presentation, contact the CWU English Department at 509-963-1550. The Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series (https://bit.ly/35VB6KB) schedules readings every quarter and features nationally known writers reading their own work.
It is sponsored by the English Department, CWU College of Arts and Humanities, Brooks Library, Wildcat Shop, Karen Gookin, Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, Associated Students of CWU Services and Activities Committee, Office of the President, and Office of the Vice President for Inclusivity and Diversity.