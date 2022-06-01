After months of hard work and countless hours designing and developing a final product, a group of hardy Central Washington University rocketry enthusiasts had the chance to compete on the national stage in April.
Wildcat Rocketry members made the trip to Huntsville Alabama in the third week of April to compete in the NASA Student Launch rocketry competition. The competition involved 60 teams from 23 states comprised of middle school, high school, college, and university students. CWU’s team was one of 27 that were physically in Alabama to launch their design.
According to the NASA Student Launch page, all teams had to reach an altitude between 4,000 and 6,000 feet on their launch, while college and university teams had to design a payload capable of autonomously locating where their rocket landed by identifying the rocket’s grid position on an aerial image of the launch site. This was to be done without the use of GPS and is similar to the actions taken during NASA missions like the Mars Curiosity Rover, where the use of GPS is not possible.
DEDICATION AND DETERMINATION
“It was such a good experience,” Wildcat Rocketry member Henry Reinhardt said of the group’s time in Alabama. “We got there a little bit early compared to other teams because we needed to do another ejection test. We had to change our parachute a few days before we flew down because the parachute we were using previously essentially wasn’t slowing us down enough.”
Along with the official launch, the group spent time touring the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, as well as a day in Atlanta sightseeing. Sightseeing aside, the trip was mostly business. One day was dedicated to hardware tests, with the NASA Student Launch board and National Association of Rocketeer members taking a hard look at the group’s entry.
“They got hands-on our rocket,” Reinhardt said of the checkup. “They twisted, pulled, yanked, and tugged, making sure everything worked and would hold up during the flight.”
Despite having some additional issues related to the rocket’s parachute, Reinhardt said the launch went off as planned. Although the rocket didn’t reach the group’s target apogee, or highest-flying point, Reinhardt said the group had predicted this would be the case, and they still fell within the competition’s target criteria for launch.
“The launch went really well,” he said. “The rocket was super stable. We were just happy to have made it on the launch pad and succeed in the launch. As the parachute was an ongoing issue, the main parachute didn’t fully deploy, but the rocket did land safely. She is now home in the appropriate number of pieces.”
VARIED BACKGROUNDS
The group of nine members named their rocket “Newbee” as an homage to being a first-year team in the competition. Eight of the members attended the competition, with one staying behind due to student teaching obligations.
“Every single one of us on the team was new to this,” Reinhardt said of the effort. “We were just all really happy to be at the competition.”
The group was put together so hastily at the beginning of the school year that it isn’t an official university club. As a result, Reinhardt said the group would not have been able to compete if they had not been helped along by private donors and funding from organizations like the Washington State Space Grant.
“We could not have done this without them,” he said.
The group is split about 50/50 male-female and ranges from sophomores to seniors graduating this year like Reinhardt. Although most of the members are in STEM-related majors at CWU, they vary widely in their interests and career goals.
“We have people ranging from English degrees to STEM degrees to teaching degrees,” Reinhardt said of the group. “I think six are seniors graduating this year and going off to other things, and the rest are maybe doing it again next year. It depends on how they feel about it.”
The group got its work off the ground in September, creating its initial proposal for the competition. Between fall and spring, Reinhardt said the group completed six documents, including a preliminary and critical design review, a flight readiness review, an addendum to the readiness review, and a post-launch assessment review. Reinhardt said the group initially started with three students writing the first document. From there, he reached out to other friends at the university he thought might be interested in the effort.
“Almost all of them said yes,” he said.
Now that the competition is over, Reinhardt said one of his major takeaways from the experience was that it was incredibly difficult to do with such a small team. If CWU students decide to compete in future events, he said future efforts would be aided by a larger number of group members.
“Spreading the circle wider is a huge thing,” he said. “Getting as many people involved as possible from a variety of backgrounds and areas. Everybody on the team this year was so unique and different, that I genuinely think they all put something forward that was truly important for this project.”